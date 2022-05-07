Bad Bunny Releases New Album ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

Bad Bunny is one of the most popular artists of our time.

The Puerto Rican songwriter made that official yet again by dropping his latest project, Un Verano Sin Ti, on Friday (May 6).

The new album is the follow-up to his 2020 No. 1 record, El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo.

The new 23-track LP features Bomba Estéreo, Buscabulla and Rauw Alejandro. It was produced by Bad Bunny’s longtime co-collaborators Mag and Tainy.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Bad Bunny said of the new work, “Since forever I’ve made it clear to people that I’m never going to make a record that’s the same as another. This album is very Caribbean, in every sense: with its reggaeton, its mambo, with all those rhythms, and I like it that way.”

He added, “I’m very excited, happy, and proud. I think people will be proud of my work.”

Check out the new single and accompanying music video for the song “Moscow Mule” below, along with the track list for El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo:

El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo

1. “Moscow Mule”

2. “Después De La Playa”

3. “Me Porto Bonito” (FT. Chencho Corleone)

4. “Tití Me Preguntó”

5. “Un Ratito”

6. “Yo No Soy Celoso”

7. “Tarot” (FT. Jhay Cortez)

8. “Neverita”

9. “La Corriente” (FT. Tony Dize)

10. “Efecto”

11. “Party” (FT. Rauw Alejandro)

12. “Aguacero”

13. “Ensename A Bailar”

14. “Ojitos Lindos” (FT. Bomba Estéro)

15. “Dos Mil 16”

16. “El Apagón”

17. “Otro Atardecer” (FT. The Marias)

18. “Un Coco”

19. “Andrea” (FT. Buscabulla)

20. “Me Fui De Vacaciones”

21. “Un Verano Sin Ti”

22. “Agosto”

23. “Callaita”

