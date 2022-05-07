Death Row Records Star Singer Jewell Dead at 53

One of the most important singers associated with the famed rap label Death Row Records has passed away. She was 53 years old. The cause of death has not yet been released.

Jewell Caples, better known as just Jewell, died on Friday (May 6). She was called “The First Lady of Death Row Records.”

Jewell signed to the label in 1992 and was with the company until 1996. She was a singer who recorded on many multi-platinum R&B and Hip-Hop records.

Said friend Tim “Stylez” Sanchez, Jewell gave a lot to the world of music but she wasn’t always given what she needed back in return.

He said, “Jewell was kind and caring. She was trying to learn the business, because she made some big contributions, but felt she earned so little. My heart goes out for her children. May she Rest In Peace.”

Others on Twitter shared their condolences, including former ’90s NBA star Nick Van Exel, who wrote simply on the social media platform: “RIH JEWELL.”

RIH JEWELL. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — nick vanexel (@vanexel31) May 7, 2022

Some of Jewell’s most famous hits included a cover of Shirley Brown’s song “Woman to Woman” and she was featured on several hit tracks from the Above The Rim soundtrack.

In 2011, she self-published a memoir, My Blood My Sweat My Tears.

Photo: Jewell Instagram