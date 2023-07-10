Madonna Speaks Out for the First Time After Being Hospitalized for Bacterial Infection

After being admitted to the ICU for a major bacterial infection and putting her Celebration tour on hold, Madonna has spoken out for the first time. On Instagram, the “Like a Prayer” singer provided her fans with an update, revealing that she needs to make her health her number one priority.

On July 10, Madonna posted two images to Instagram, with one depicting text explaining her current situation and the other showing a selfie of the iconic singer. The text begins with, “Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.

My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” Madonna’s post continued. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

Madonna revealed that the world tour is expected to now begin in the fall of this year. She added, “The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe… My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!”

Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, previously revealed that the tour was being postponed through an Instagram post of his own. Late last month, Oseary wrote, “On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” Oseary continued. “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Live Nation has not revealed any new official start dates for Madonna’s Celebration tour, but stated that new dates will be announced “as soon as possible.” Live Nation also assured fans that if they already purchased a ticket for the tour, they will be admitted to one of the newly scheduled shows. The Celebration tour was initially set to begin on July 15 with a concert at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

(Photo Credit: Gotham/GC Images)