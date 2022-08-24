Madonna’s Daughter Lordes Leon Makes Music Debut with “Lock and Key”

Madonna’s daughter Lola Leon has made her musical debut as Lolahol with her first single, “Lock&Key.”

The airy dance track is layered around club-pulsing beats and velvet vocals as the accompanying video, directed by collaborator Eartheater (Trinity Vigorsky) and shot and edited by Moshpit, follows the singer moving through New York City, with scenes cutting to the Machpelah Cemetery in Queens, New York and closing with Leon on the beach.

Produced by Samuel Burgess, Hara Kiri, and Eartheater, “Lock&Key” was released on Chemical X, the label owned by Eartheater. Also models, Leon and Vigorsky (Eartheater) were recently featured in the Mugler Spring-Summer 2022 fashion campaign along with Megan Thee Stallion, Bella Hadid, Chloe Sevigny, and more.

Leon, 25, has also been featured in recent campaigns for Marc Jacobs, Swarovski, Barragán, Calvin Klein, and more.

In 2021, Leon made her music video debut starring as a Grand Theft Auto video game-inspired character in Eartheater’s single “Joyride” with Tony Seltzer.

Photo: Moshpit / TCB Public Relations