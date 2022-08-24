Miranda Lambert Announced as Headliner for 2023 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

Miranda Lambert will be co-headlining the 11th Annual Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam.

The ACM Entertainer of the Year joins previously announced act Morgan Wallen as two-of-the-four main performers.

Lambert headlined the third Pepsi Gulf Coast Jams in 2015 alongside Keith Urban. “We’ve been working like crazy to get her back ever since,” said Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady. “She is an entertainer who leaves it all on the stage every time she performs, and we’re excited to add her to our amazing 2023 lineup.”

Lambert has been praised as “the most riveting country star of her generation.” The singer’s eighth solo album, Palomino, was released earlier this year and has already been talked about among the best albums of the year.

Thirty more artists, to be announced later, will grace the 2023 lineup alongside Lambert and Wallen. Past festival performances have included Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Jason Aldean and so many more, drawing crowds from around the world.

The largest music event in the southeast, Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam is scheduled for June 1- 4, 2023 at Panama City Beach’s Frank Brown Park, an extra day has been added this year to commemorate the festival’s 10-year anniversary.

With many of the VIP tickets already sold out for 2023, Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam COO Mark Sheldon is encouraging festival-goers to purchase passes and book accommodations soon.

Tickets for next year’s festival are currently available at GulfCoastJam.com.