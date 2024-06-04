Man! I Feel Like a…White Claw? Shania Twain and Yung Gravy Team Up for New Song

Rapper Yung Gravy has teamed up with the Queen of Pop Country, Shania Twain, to tease a new song called “White Claw.” Yung Gravy is known for his interpolations and humorous lyrics, so, as usual, it’s best not to take this one too seriously. However, he seems to be taking a page from Post Malone’s book and venturing into country music with this new track.

In the video, posted on Instagram, Gravy is decked out in chains and a cowboy hat. He sings, “Black Cherry, Lemon Lime, Mango, I’ve got every kind of Claw, which one you want?” over a twangy backing track. Shania Twain then enters the frame, singing, “Whiskey’s just not for me, tequila makes it hard to see at all, so when you call,” before Gravy chimes in with “Baby, let’s have a Claw.”

Gravy captioned the Instagram post with a release date, June 7, while Shania commented, “Gravy Twain, baby,” with a cowboy emoji. Fans in the comments posted excitement, jokes, and disdain in equal measure.

Yung Gravy Fans Both Excited and Unsure About New Collab with Shania Twain

“We got Yung gravy ft Shania Twain before GTA 6,” one person commented, referencing the long wait gamers have had for the new Grand Theft Auto. “Let’s go Gravy girls,” another commented, adding, “All aboard the Gravy Twain.”

Other fans of both Shania and Gravy were a little skeptical and unsure of this new direction. “Please stop,” one person commented. “This can’t be real,” another wrote.

Mostly, fans seemed excited for the interesting collaboration. The official Instagram page for White Claw wrote, “listening to this song isn’t enough, i need to bite into it.” Another person commented, “you should perform this at shrek rave this weekend.” Not to get too caught up in the context of Shrek Rave, let’s just say it’s a Nashville staple and billed as “the silliest rave on earth.”

Overall, there seems to be both anticipation and disbelief in spades from Yung Gravy fans and Shania Twain fans alike. It’s an interesting career move for Shania, to say the least, but definitely one that she seems to be having fun with.

Featured Image by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Haute Living