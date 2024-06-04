Is There a New Episode of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Tonight, June 4, 2024? How To Watch

America’s Got Talent season 19 is well underway. Last week’s season premiere introduced the audience to some top-notch performers. Tonight, more hopefuls will audition for their spot on America’s Got Talent and a shot at the million-dollar cash prize. While the competition hasn’t heated up yet, these early episodes give viewers the chance to pick favorites and get invested before things get hectic later in the season.

Videos by American Songwriter

The new episode of America’s Got Talent airs tonight on NBC. The show starts at 7/8c. Those without cable or access to broadcast TV are in luck. AGT is also available to stream on several platforms. Streaming services that offer live TV programming will stream the show as it airs tonight. Tune in on Peacock, Fubo TV, Philo, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, or Hulu + Live TV. Additionally, fans who have cable can log into the NBC streaming app via their TV provider to watch the show wherever they are.

Tonight’s America’s Got Talent Contestants Already Have Stiff Competition

Last week, several performers auditioned for their place on the show and a lucky few got to stay. Tonight’s America’s Got Talent hopefuls will have to face off against them in the future.

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Reyna Roberts is an early favorite to win the million-dollar prize. “My dream has always been to be a superstar,” the country singer said during her audition. “I want to create music that outlives me and hopefully inspires other people, and I feel like this is the moment that’s going to become reality for me,” she added.

Roberts has already received some acclaim in the country music world. She appeared on Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter and was a member of CMT’s Next Women of Country in 2021. Additionally, she sang Charley Pride’s “Kiss an Angel Good Morning” during CMT Giants: Charley Pride.

Then, there’s Richard Goodall, the singing janitor who received this season’s first Golden Buzzer. He blew the judges away with a rendition of “Don’t Stop Believin’” during his audition. Goodall is another early favorite to take home the big cash prize

Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images