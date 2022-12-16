Måneskin Shares Anthemic New Single “LA FINE” Ahead of Album Release

On the heels of announcing a collaboration with Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, Måneskin has shared a new single, “LA FINE,” from their impending third album.

Keeping the same energy as many of their past releases, “LA FINE” features a heavily distorted guitar riff underneath frontman Damiano David singing in the band’s native Italian.

The chorus translated to English reads, Know that it’s not the beginning, it’s the end / Even the most beautiful rose has thorns / Maybe the only answer is to leave / Or stay to rot / Know that it’s not the beginning, it’s the end / Even the most beautiful rose has the thorns. Check out the song below.

The band’s third album RUSH! will arrive on January 20, 2023. The previously collaborative track with Morello will arrive a week prior on January 13. In addition to previewing the album with the two singles, the “Supermodel” band has released the tracklist for the album.

“People have got our aesthetic – now we’ve got to show the inside,” David recently said of the upcoming record.

Added bassist Victoria De Angelis: “It’s a new side for our new audience, but we’ve always been playing ballads. That’s always been a big part of our music, so with this one, we tried to experiment a bit more with the sound. We listened to a lot of Radiohead where they work a lot with pedals.”

RUSH! Track list

“Own My Mind” “Gossip” feat. Tom Morello “Time Zone” “Bla Bla Bla” “Baby Said” “Gasoline” “Feel” “Don’t Wanna Sleep” “Kool Kids” “If Not for You” “Read Your Diary” “Mark Chapman” “La Fine” “Il Dono Della Vita” “MAMMAMIA” “Supermodel” “The Loneliest”

Photo by Francis Delacroix / Arista Recordings / Sony PR