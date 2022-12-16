Billie Eilish Taps Phoebe Bridgers and Dave Grohl for LA Show

Billie Eilish is ending her year with a trio of concerts at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, playing Tuesday (Dec. 13), Thursday night (Dec. 15), and Friday night (Dec. 16). At the Thursday night show, the “Happier Than Ever” singer brought out Phoebe Bridgers and Dave Grohl for a pair of covers.

Grohl first joined Eilish on stage for a rendition of the Foo Fighters’ song “My Hero.” Soon after Bridgers took over as the special guest to perform her 2017 hit “Motion Sickness.” Both performances saw the artists take their anthemic tracks and turn them into acoustic ballads.

Check out the fan-shot clips of the performances below.

Phoebe Bridgers and Billie Eilish singing Motion Sickness tonight at the Kia Forum! pic.twitter.com/zLTmqt9pNQ — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) December 16, 2022

Dave grohl coming out to perform “my hero” with Billie eilish pic.twitter.com/unbREleNb6 — kla (@kevcasterr) December 16, 2022

Eilish recently revealed she had begun to work on a new album with her brother and frequent collaborator, Finneas.

“We see each other all the time, and also now, we’re starting to make music again. We just started the process of making an album, which is really exciting,” she told Vanity Fair. “Now we have specific days where we see each other, which is really nice because, you know, you get caught up in life. I’m hanging out with my brother a lot, actually. It’s my buddy!”

In addition to talking about the album, Eilish sat down with the outlet to do her sixth annual video interview. The pop maven’s rise to fame has been documented by the series, which sees her giving life updates and reflecting on her past work.

She said of her past installments, “This is just me trying to convince myself I didn’t care. I know that I cared and I was just literally coming up with some stupid quote that would make me pretend that I didn’t care.”

She continued, “Every time I see an interview that period when I was 16, I’m like… everything I said was so stupid. Like not even stupid, it was just like not what I was actually thinking. I was thinking like, ‘I’m overwhelmed, I hate this, everybody expects something from me, I don’t have anything to give them, I fucking suck.”

Photo by Harry Durrant/Getty Images