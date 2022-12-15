Måneskin Announce New Single Featuring Tom Morello, “Gossip”

Måneskin has teamed up with Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello for a new single titled, “GOSSIP.” The track will be released on January 13.

The Italo-rockers posted a photo with the guitarist to Twitter this morning (Dec. 15). The song is expected to appear on the band’s highly anticipated third album, RUSH!, which will arrive a week later on January 20.

They made no mention of what the song will sound like, but they previously revealed that the entire album has been inspired by Radiohead.

GOSSIP feat. @tmorello. Our new single out January 13th, 2023 ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/0n31DzDZm5 — MåneskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) December 14, 2022

The band has yet to reveal the tracklist for RUSH!, however, the band has released a couple of other singles this year that will likely make an appearance: “The Loneliest” and “Supermodel.”

“People have got our aesthetic – now we’ve got to show the inside,” frontman Damiano David said of the upcoming record following the release of “The Loneliest.”

Added bassist Victoria De Angelis: “It’s a new side for our new audience, but we’ve always been playing ballads. That’s always been a big part of our music, so with this one we tried to experiment a bit more with the sound. We listened to a lot of Radiohead where they work a lot with pedals.”

Earlier this year, Måneskin picked up an AMA for their breakout single “Beggin'” – an amped-up cover of a track originally by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

“I just want to say for us, as Italians, we’ve not been told many many times that one day we were going to be sitting next to some of the greatest artists in the world,” David said during their acceptance speech. “For us, this has kind of a double meaning, it’s amazing for us, we still are trying to figure it out. It’s very surprising for us and we never expected to win this category against these huge huge huge artists, so thank you once again.”

Photo courtesy of ABC