Watch: Jonas Brothers Add Their Dad Into the Mix on “Desperado” Cover

During a show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, the Jonas Brothers brought out their dad, Kevin Jonas Sr., for a cover of “Desperado.” The Eagles classic was made even more touching by the family band.

Videos by American Songwriter

The show in Nashville was a stop on the trio’s Five Albums. One Night. trek. The tour sees the band play through a majority of their catalog in three hours. Even with the ambitious setlist, they still managed to have time to sneak in this Eagles cover. The group previously covered the song at a show in Las Vegas.

If you’ve ever wondered why each of the Jonas brothers is so talented, just know they come by it honestly. Jonas Sr. went toe-to-toe with his children in the vocal department singing through the 1973 release.

[RELATED: See the Setlist for Jonas Brothers’ Career-Spanning 2023 Tour]

Desperado, woah, you ain’t gettin’ no younger / Your pain and your hunger, they’re drivin’ you home / And freedom, oh, freedom, well that’s just some people talkin’ / Your prison is walkin’ through this world all alone, the foursome sang in the chorus.

Check out a clip of the performance, below.

Though the tour encompasses the breadths of the band’s career, it comes on the heels of their latest project, The Album. The release saw the group spread their wings creatively.

“The journey this record has taken us on has been a one-of-a-kind experience and finally getting to share these songs with you means the world to us,” the band shared in the statement. “Thank you to the incredible Jon Bellion for helping us bring this body of work to life.”

“We’re taking the roots of what our sound is,” Nick Jonas added. “But also going back to our roots and pulling from those ’70s influences we grew up listening to.”

The Jo Bros. still have many more dates left on their sprawling tour. Find their remaining stops, HERE.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images