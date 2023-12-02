Zach Russell Channels the Lessons He Learned in Nashville into His Debut Album ‘Where the Flowers Meet the Dew’

Knoxville, Tennessee-based singer/songwriter released his debut album Where the Flowers Meet the Dew yesterday (December 1). After spending years in Nashville and studying the craft of country music, Russell introduces himself to the world with an eclectic yet thoroughly country album full of thought-provoking songs.

Russell spent seven years in Music City studying some of the best in the business. For a time, he was Tyler Childers’ merchandise manager. All of that time with successful artists showed the Knoxville native what it took to rise to success. Finally, he took all that he learned back to East Tennessee to begin crafting his label debut.

Being closer to his family and nature in East Tennessee brought Russell the clarity he needed to create Where the Flowers Meet the Dew. However, an album of this magnitude is more than a one-man operation. Russell tapped Kyle Crownover to produce the album. Crownover is an up-and-coming producer with a great ear. He previously produced Adeem the Artist’s critically acclaimed album White Trash Revelry.

Throughout the album, Russell lyrically wrestles with mortality, reincarnation, and the unending search for contentment. He split the 10-song collection into two distinct parts. The first five tracks are slow and contemplative. Waltzes and haunting folksy cuts populate the front end of the record. Then, Russell puts his foot on the gas at the halfway mark. “Born Again,” the sixth track, comes in with distorted guitar and a faster tempo. Burying the accelerator to the floor, Russell blurs the line between country and rock with “Playing House.”

Highlights from Where the Flowers Meet the Dew

Russell’s debut is skillfully crafted and has no “skips.” However, there are a few high points.

“Take Me Back to Tennessee” is a slow organ-drenched tune about Russell’s home state. Instead of being a starry-eyed ode to the Volunteer State, it is a contemplation on what makes home feel like home. Those who have strayed far from their home and kin will feel this one in their bones.

“Die to Myself” is a slow and melancholy waltz. Russell balances romantic love and self-doubt over a crying steel guitar. The elements make this a great example of what traditional country music can be in the 21st century. It’s honest, vulnerable, and relatable. At the same time, the vocal delivery, subtle electric guitar, and pedal steel would make this a perfect song for a slow dance with the lights turned down low.

“Nothin’ to Haul” is another bright spot in the album. It takes aim at those who cosplay as blue-collar country folks. It also digs at the manufactured pseudo-country music coming out of Nashville over a smoking-hot honky tonk arrangement. Lines like Why you drive that truck if you’ve got nothing to haul? / Did ya jack it up to make yourself feel tall? and Jammin’ a song about Alabama by a guy from Santa Ana / He’s almost got the accent down drive home the spirit of the song.

Where the Flowers Meet the Dew is available to stream everywhere now.

