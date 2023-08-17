Nick Jonas Falls Into Hole on Stage During Jonas Brothers Concert

Nick Jonas had an unexpected fall during a Jonas Brothers concert at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday (August 16) when he fell into a hole on the stage while performing the group’s 2023 song “Sail Away.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Prior to this tumble, Jonas was singing and dancing at the front of the stage before moving backward and falling down into a trap door on the stage. Visibly stunned, Jonas mouthed the word “ouch” to the audience before pulling himself out of the hole and continuing to perform with brothers Joe and Kevin.

In a video of the incident, shared by a fan on TikTok, a security guard can be seen trying to warn Nick before he loses his balance and falls. Jonas was recently hospitalized in 2022 after suffering an injury during a softball game. A year earlier, Jonas suffered a fractured rib and a bruised tailbone after falling off a motorbike on the NBC special Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers.

[RELATED: 3 Songs You Didn’t Know Jonas Brothers Wrote for Other Artists]

The Jonas Brothers kicked off their Five Albums. One Night. The Tour on Saturday (August 12) with two nights at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. The tour will feature 16 years’ worth of the trio’s music spanning all five Jonas Brothers albums, from their eponymous debut in 2007 through their most recent, sixth release, The Album, in 2023.

They recently added another 50 new shows to their tour, including 26 North American dates, along with additional stops in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe and are now set to perform more than 90 shows in 20 countries, from August 2023 through June 2024

“It’s our most ambitious show we’ve ever put on, in the sense that building out five albums in one night was a challenge that I don’t think we fully understood after we’d already put it on sale,” said Nick Jonas. “[But] it’s amazing to just go back and look at the road that brought us to this moment now.”

The career-spanning concept for the tour was inspired by the Jonas Brothers’ recent residency on Broadway at Marquis Theater in New York City in March 2023, where they performed one of their albums in its entirety each night.

[RELATED: See the Setlist for Jonas Brothers’ Career-Spanning 2023 Tour]

“For those that don’t know, we basically played five nights and picked a different album that we spotlit for the first act of the show,” said Jonas. “Someone could say, ‘Oh, that’s gonna be a really long show,’ but the reality is that when some of these earlier albums came out, we were teenagers with tons of energy, and so the tempo of the songs are a little faster.”

The tour has forced the brothers to dig deep back to their very first album and pull songs for their setlist. “The first self-titled album has some jams on it,” said Joe Jonas. “We performed a dress rehearsal with about 200 fans, and it was really nice to see the reactions to some of the medleys, or, we call them mosaics, that we put together of certain songs that it would be difficult to play the entire song—we kind of blend them together. Seeing the reactions and how they responded, that was some of my favorite stuff.”

Photo: Larry French/Getty Images for iHeartRadio