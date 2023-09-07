The Meaning Behind The Jonas Brothers’ Reunion Jam “Sucker”

It had been six years since the Jonas Brothers split in 2013, following the release of their Live album. When they returned in 2019, they dropped a No. 1 hit “Sucker.”

Videos by American Songwriter

“We started making a documentary … which was really meant to just be about our childhood, our story while we were working together, and then our lives now,” said Nick Jonas of their reunion in 2019. “What happened though, is we started spending a lot of time together and I think we all kind of felt that there was a magic and there is a magic when we’re together that we really missed.”

The Meaning of “Sucker”

Eventually released on the trio’s fifth album Happiness Begins, “Sucker” was co-written by the brothers and Ryan Tedder, who also co-produced several tracks on the album.

The pop jam goes through all the crazy things the brothers are willing to do for love — dancing on top of cars, stumbling out of bars, and then some.

We go together

Better than birds of a feather, you and me

We change the weather, yeah

I’m feeling heat in December when you’re ’round me

I’ve been dancing on top of cars and stumbling out of bars

I follow you through the dark, can’t get enough

You’re the medicine and the pain, the tattoo inside my brain

And, baby, you know it’s obvious

I’m a sucker for you

Say the word and I’ll go anywhere blindly

I’m a sucker for you, yeah

Any road you take, you know that you’ll find me

I’m a sucker for all the subliminal things

No one knows about you (about you), about you (about you)

And you’re making the typical me break my typical rules

It’s true, I’m a sucker for you (yeah)

[RELATED: The Jonas Brothers on Songwriting “Journey” Behind ’70s-Inspired Album]

The Video

In the video, directed by Anthony Mandler (Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Eminem), the brothers and their significant others are at the posh Hatfield House. The country estate is located 30 miles north of London, and is home to the 7th Marquess of Salisbury.

Along with Kevin’s wife Danielle, Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra and Joe’s then-fiancée Sophie Turner, all dance and party throughout the estate.

Happiness Begins debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with “Sucker” topping multiple charts in the U.S. and internationally.

Today, the Jonas Brothers typically close their set with “Sucker.”

Photo: Larry French/Getty Images for iHeartRadio