Maren Morris Announces 2022 Humble Quest Tour Dates

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Maren Morris has announced that she will be hitting the road for her 2022 Humble Quest Tour. The tour will be in support of her upcoming album of the same name, Humble Quest, due out March 25.

“Oh, how I’ve missed you. I can’t wait to see you out under the stars… 💫🌙,” Morris shared on Instagram about the tour.

The 45-date trek kicks off on March 8 at the Houston Rodeo in Houston, Texas, making stops in Raleigh, Cincinnati, Boston, Pittsburgh, San Diego, and Dallas, before wrapping in Nashville, Tennessee on December 2.

Joining Morris on the tour will be supporting acts, Brent Cobb, Ruston Kelly, Joy Oladokun, Natalie Hemby, Lone Bellow, and Brittney Spencer on select dates. (See tour dates below.)  

Tickets go on sale on March 11 at 10 am local time.

Tune in tonight (March 7) to see if Morris takes home Female Artist of the Year at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. In addition, Morris is nominated for two Grammy awards— Best Country Song for “Better Than We Found It ” and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Chasing After You,” a collaboration with her husband Ryan Hurd.

Humble Quest Tour Dates:

3/8/2022Houston RodeoHouston, TX
4/29/2022StagecoachIndio, CA
5/7/2022iHeart Country FestivalAustin, TX
5/20/2022Hangout FestGulf Shores, AL
6/9/2022Red Hat AmphitheaterRaleigh, NC*
6/10/2022Rabbit RabbitAsheville, NC*
6/11/2022Atlantic Union Bank PavilionPortsmouth, VA*
6/16/2022Charlotte Metro Credit Union AmphitheatreCharlotte, NC*
6/17/2022Live Oak Bank PavilionWilmington, NC*
6/18/2022Ameris Bank AmphitheatreAtlanta, GA*
6/23/2022CMACCanandaigua, NY*
6/24/2022KEMBA Live! OutdoorColumbus, OH*
6/25/2022The ICON Festival Stage at Smale ParkCincinnati, OH*
7/7/2022Hartford HealthCare AmphitheaterBridgeport, CT*
7/8/2022Leader Bank PavilionBoston, MA*
7/9/2022Bank of New Hampshire PavilionGilford, NH*
7/14/2022TD Pavilion at the MannPhiladelphia, PA*
7/15/2022Stage AE OutdoorsPittsburgh, PA*
7/16/2022Budweiser StageToronto, ON*
7/21/2022Starlight TheatreKansas City, MO*
7/29/2022Radio City Music HallNew York, NY†
8/4/2022Merriweather Post PavilionColumbia, MD‡
8/5/2022Jacobs Pavilion at NauticaCleveland, OH‡
8/6/2022Michigan Lottery AmphitheatreDetroit, MI‡
8/10/2022Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly IslandChicago, IL§
8/11/2022Saint Louis Music ParkSt. Louis, MO§
8/12/2022TCU Amphitheater at White River State ParkIndianapolis, IN§
8/13/2022BMO Harris PavilionMilwaukee, WI§
8/16/2022Gerald R. Ford AmphitheaterVail, CO**
8/18/2022TBASalt Lake City, UT**
8/19/2022Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical GardenBoise, ID**
8/20/2022Big Sky Brewing Company AmphitheaterMissoula, MT**
8/23/2022Wine Country AmphitheaterWalla Walla, WA**
8/26/2022Hayden Homes AmphitheaterBend, OR†† 
8/27/2022King County’s Marymoor ParkSeattle, WA††
8/28/2022McMenamins EdgefieldPortland, OR**
9/15/2022Santa Barbara BowlSanta Barbara, CA**
9/16/2022Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air TheatreSan Diego, CA**
9/17/2022The Greek TheatreBerkeley, CA**
9/23/2022Arizona Federal TheatrePhoenix, AZ**
10/13/2022Hollywood BowlLos Angeles, CA†
10/19/2022Red Rocks AmphitheatreMorrison, CO**
10/21/2022The ArmoryMinneapolis, MN**
10/28/2022The Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryDallas, TX†
12/2/2022Bridgestone ArenaNashville, TN‡ ‡

* with Brent Cobb
† with Ruston Kelly
‡ with Joy Oladokun
§ with Natalie Hemby
** with Lone Bellow
†† with Brittney Spencer
‡ ‡ with Brittney Spencer and Ruston Kelly

Photo credit: Harper Smith

Leave a Reply

The 16 Best Hank Williams Quotes: “To Sing Like a Hillbilly, You Had to Have Lived Like a Hillbilly”

Florence + the Machine Debut New Song “Heaven is Here”