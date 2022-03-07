Maren Morris Announces 2022 Humble Quest Tour Dates

Maren Morris has announced that she will be hitting the road for her 2022 Humble Quest Tour. The tour will be in support of her upcoming album of the same name, Humble Quest, due out March 25.

“Oh, how I’ve missed you. I can’t wait to see you out under the stars… 💫🌙,” Morris shared on Instagram about the tour.

The 45-date trek kicks off on March 8 at the Houston Rodeo in Houston, Texas, making stops in Raleigh, Cincinnati, Boston, Pittsburgh, San Diego, and Dallas, before wrapping in Nashville, Tennessee on December 2.

Joining Morris on the tour will be supporting acts, Brent Cobb, Ruston Kelly, Joy Oladokun, Natalie Hemby, Lone Bellow, and Brittney Spencer on select dates. (See tour dates below.)

Tickets go on sale on March 11 at 10 am local time.

Tune in tonight (March 7) to see if Morris takes home Female Artist of the Year at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. In addition, Morris is nominated for two Grammy awards— Best Country Song for “Better Than We Found It ” and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Chasing After You,” a collaboration with her husband Ryan Hurd.

Humble Quest Tour Dates:

3/8/2022 Houston Rodeo Houston, TX 4/29/2022 Stagecoach Indio, CA 5/7/2022 iHeart Country Festival Austin, TX 5/20/2022 Hangout Fest Gulf Shores, AL 6/9/2022 Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC* 6/10/2022 Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC* 6/11/2022 Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion Portsmouth, VA* 6/16/2022 Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC* 6/17/2022 Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC* 6/18/2022 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA* 6/23/2022 CMAC Canandaigua, NY* 6/24/2022 KEMBA Live! Outdoor Columbus, OH* 6/25/2022 The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park Cincinnati, OH* 7/7/2022 Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT* 7/8/2022 Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA* 7/9/2022 Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion Gilford, NH* 7/14/2022 TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA* 7/15/2022 Stage AE Outdoors Pittsburgh, PA* 7/16/2022 Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON* 7/21/2022 Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO* 7/29/2022 Radio City Music Hall New York, NY† 8/4/2022 Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD‡ 8/5/2022 Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH‡ 8/6/2022 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre Detroit, MI‡ 8/10/2022 Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL§ 8/11/2022 Saint Louis Music Park St. Louis, MO§ 8/12/2022 TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN§ 8/13/2022 BMO Harris Pavilion Milwaukee, WI§ 8/16/2022 Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Vail, CO** 8/18/2022 TBA Salt Lake City, UT** 8/19/2022 Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden Boise, ID** 8/20/2022 Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater Missoula, MT** 8/23/2022 Wine Country Amphitheater Walla Walla, WA** 8/26/2022 Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR†† 8/27/2022 King County’s Marymoor Park Seattle, WA†† 8/28/2022 McMenamins Edgefield Portland, OR** 9/15/2022 Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA** 9/16/2022 Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre San Diego, CA** 9/17/2022 The Greek Theatre Berkeley, CA** 9/23/2022 Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ** 10/13/2022 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA† 10/19/2022 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO** 10/21/2022 The Armory Minneapolis, MN** 10/28/2022 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Dallas, TX† 12/2/2022 Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN‡ ‡

* with Brent Cobb

† with Ruston Kelly

‡ with Joy Oladokun

§ with Natalie Hemby

** with Lone Bellow

†† with Brittney Spencer

‡ ‡ with Brittney Spencer and Ruston Kelly

Photo credit: Harper Smith