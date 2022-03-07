Maren Morris Announces 2022 Humble Quest Tour Dates

Maren Morris has announced that she will be hitting the road for her 2022 Humble Quest Tour. The tour will be in support of her upcoming album of the same name, Humble Quest, due out March 25.
“Oh, how I’ve missed you. I can’t wait to see you out under the stars… 💫🌙,” Morris shared on Instagram about the tour.
The 45-date trek kicks off on March 8 at the Houston Rodeo in Houston, Texas, making stops in Raleigh, Cincinnati, Boston, Pittsburgh, San Diego, and Dallas, before wrapping in Nashville, Tennessee on December 2.
Joining Morris on the tour will be supporting acts, Brent Cobb, Ruston Kelly, Joy Oladokun, Natalie Hemby, Lone Bellow, and Brittney Spencer on select dates. (See tour dates below.)
Tickets go on sale on March 11 at 10 am local time.
Tune in tonight (March 7) to see if Morris takes home Female Artist of the Year at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. In addition, Morris is nominated for two Grammy awards— Best Country Song for “Better Than We Found It ” and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Chasing After You,” a collaboration with her husband Ryan Hurd.
Humble Quest Tour Dates:
|3/8/2022
|Houston Rodeo
|Houston, TX
|4/29/2022
|Stagecoach
|Indio, CA
|5/7/2022
|iHeart Country Festival
|Austin, TX
|5/20/2022
|Hangout Fest
|Gulf Shores, AL
|6/9/2022
|Red Hat Amphitheater
|Raleigh, NC*
|6/10/2022
|Rabbit Rabbit
|Asheville, NC*
|6/11/2022
|Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
|Portsmouth, VA*
|6/16/2022
|Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Charlotte, NC*
|6/17/2022
|Live Oak Bank Pavilion
|Wilmington, NC*
|6/18/2022
|Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
|Atlanta, GA*
|6/23/2022
|CMAC
|Canandaigua, NY*
|6/24/2022
|KEMBA Live! Outdoor
|Columbus, OH*
|6/25/2022
|The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
|Cincinnati, OH*
|7/7/2022
|Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
|Bridgeport, CT*
|7/8/2022
|Leader Bank Pavilion
|Boston, MA*
|7/9/2022
|Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
|Gilford, NH*
|7/14/2022
|TD Pavilion at the Mann
|Philadelphia, PA*
|7/15/2022
|Stage AE Outdoors
|Pittsburgh, PA*
|7/16/2022
|Budweiser Stage
|Toronto, ON*
|7/21/2022
|Starlight Theatre
|Kansas City, MO*
|7/29/2022
|Radio City Music Hall
|New York, NY†
|8/4/2022
|Merriweather Post Pavilion
|Columbia, MD‡
|8/5/2022
|Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
|Cleveland, OH‡
|8/6/2022
|Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
|Detroit, MI‡
|8/10/2022
|Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
|Chicago, IL§
|8/11/2022
|Saint Louis Music Park
|St. Louis, MO§
|8/12/2022
|TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
|Indianapolis, IN§
|8/13/2022
|BMO Harris Pavilion
|Milwaukee, WI§
|8/16/2022
|Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
|Vail, CO**
|8/18/2022
|TBA
|Salt Lake City, UT**
|8/19/2022
|Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
|Boise, ID**
|8/20/2022
|Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater
|Missoula, MT**
|8/23/2022
|Wine Country Amphitheater
|Walla Walla, WA**
|8/26/2022
|Hayden Homes Amphitheater
|Bend, OR††
|8/27/2022
|King County’s Marymoor Park
|Seattle, WA††
|8/28/2022
|McMenamins Edgefield
|Portland, OR**
|9/15/2022
|Santa Barbara Bowl
|Santa Barbara, CA**
|9/16/2022
|Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
|San Diego, CA**
|9/17/2022
|The Greek Theatre
|Berkeley, CA**
|9/23/2022
|Arizona Federal Theatre
|Phoenix, AZ**
|10/13/2022
|Hollywood Bowl
|Los Angeles, CA†
|10/19/2022
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|Morrison, CO**
|10/21/2022
|The Armory
|Minneapolis, MN**
|10/28/2022
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|Dallas, TX†
|12/2/2022
|Bridgestone Arena
|Nashville, TN‡ ‡
* with Brent Cobb
† with Ruston Kelly
‡ with Joy Oladokun
§ with Natalie Hemby
** with Lone Bellow
†† with Brittney Spencer
‡ ‡ with Brittney Spencer and Ruston Kelly
Photo credit: Harper Smith