Maren Morris Celebrates 10th Anniversary in Nashville

Maren Morris is commemorating her 10th anniversary in Nashville.

On Monday (Jan. 2), the country superstar posted a throwback photo of the day she moved to Music City, hugging her mother, Kellie Morris, as they pose in front of a UHaul trailer parked in front of her house. Next to the 2013 photo is a video taken at Morris’ debut headlining show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville in December 2022. Taken from the back of the stage, Morris can be seen leading an arena-sized sing-a-long to her breakthrough hit, “My Church,” as the crowd sways and claps along with her while she sings the chorus, giving perspective on how far she’s come. “A lot can happen in 10 years. Happy move anniversary, Nashville,” Morris captions the memories.

During her headlining set at Bridgestone, Morris reflected on the milestone of ending her Humble Quest Tour in her adopted hometown. “I can’t tell you how much that means to me. It felt appropriate to end it on my doorstep,” she said from the stage.

The Texas native has made a tradition out of posting on the anniversary date of when she made Nashville home. Since then, she’s released three studio albums on a major label, scored three No. 1 songs, and won five CMA and ACM Awards and one Grammy Award. In 2018, she married fellow artist Ryan Hurd and they welcomed their son, Hayes, in March 2020.

Morris is nominated for three trophies at the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards for Best Country Album for Humble Quest, while its lead single, “Circles Around This Town,” is up for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance. “Circles” made it into the top 10 on country radio in 2022. The awards ceremony will air live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Happy move anniversary, Nashville. pic.twitter.com/S98CxoDiLT — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) January 2, 2023

Photo Credit: Andy Barron / Sacks & Co.