Maren Morris Reflects on Her Year: “My Cup Is So Full”

Maren Morris is looking back fondly on 2022.

On Saturday (Dec. 10), Morris took to Twitter to reveal that she completed her final work task of the year, teasing a collaboration with a non-disclosed artist. She also reflected on how her year started with working on her latest album, Humble Quest.

“Just finished my last music thing in LA for the year working with one of my all-time favorite artists and my cup is so full,” Morris writes with a clinking champagne glass emoji. “From ‘Circle’s coming out to now. Wow. Full circle. 2022, you were a great one.”

“Circles” refers to the lead single off Humble Quest, “Circles Around This Town,” which dropped on January 7 and was a top 10 hit on country radio. The album itself hit No. 2 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and No. 21 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

“I hope you have a wonderful holiday with your beautiful family! Can’t wait to see what you do in 2023!” one fan comments, another writing, “you’re incredible. I cant wait to see what surprises 2023 holds.”

Morris spent much of the year playing arenas on the Humble Quest Tour, closing the trek by headlining Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for the first time. In November, she released Humble Quest: In Rare Form, a seven-track acoustic EP.

“In Rare Form came as an idea to me near the end of my tour when my band and I had worked so hard every show to find new moments to make each performance magical and unique,” she described at the time. “We were able to reimagine the songs of Humble Quest in this very stripped, beautiful form at sunset on a hill in North Carolina. No lighting, no bells and whistles, just Mother Nature, music, and friendship.”

Looking ahead to 2023, Morris is booked to perform at MerleFest on April 29.

Photo by Harper Smith; Courtesy Sony Music