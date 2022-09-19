Live EP of Reimagined Tracks from Father John Misty

The latest installment of the Spotify exclusive series, Live at Electric Lady, features Father John Misty reimagining Father John Misty.

At the legendary New York studio, in partnership with the music streaming service, the indie folk enigma released a live EP, on which some of his latest releases get an Electric Lady polish.

Five tracks from his 2022 LP, Chloë and the Next 20th Century, are included on the EP along with a Misty-style cover of Stevie Wonder’s “I Believe (When I Fall in Love It Will Be Forever).” The collection of sing-song vignettes that make up his recent full-length endeavor brim with the trademark oracle-like Misty dreaminess. Reimagined now, live, the songs take on another layer of that meditative quality.

The deep New Orleans swing that originally characterized “We Could Be Strangers” is even more dark and swampy on the EP. Father John Misty’s delicate vocals appear even more so. The music box-like twinkling of “(Everything But) Her Love” seems more stripped-bare in the live performance with the throwback folk stylings of “Goodbye Mr. Blue” getting the same soft, subdued treatment. The sad jazz of “Buddy’s Rendezvous” and the smooth bossa nova groove of “The Next 20th Century” become elevated live and drive the project home. Closing with the Wonder cover, Misty gives the classic a sweet simplicity that pairs well with the overall tranquility of the EP.

Having seen contributions from greats like Patti Smith and Jon Batiste, Live at Electric Lady is a unique showcase of each participating artist’s creativity and musical style. The Spotify series returned a few weeks ago, premiering an EP from the up-and-coming indie sensation, Remi Wolf.

In the midst of a world tour that kicked off in August, Father John Misty has also been releasing recordings of select performances from the road for his live Bootleg Series on Bandcamp.

(Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)