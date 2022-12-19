Stevie Wonder Completes 24th House Full of Toys Benefit: “Let’s Show the World How to Love Again”

Over the weekend (Dec. 17), Stevie Wonder brought his annual House Full of Toys Benefit Concert to L.A.’s Microsoft Theatre. The celebration marked the event’s 24th iteration.

The event seeks to provide children, people with disabilities and families in need with gifts for the holiday season. Concertgoers are urged to bring an unwrapped toy or gift to the event, which will then be handled by Wonder’s We Are You Foundation.

“Today, more than ever throughout the world, we are challenged with many issues. social, political, economic, and spiritual, but that must stop our opportunity to give and share in the spirit and reason for the season,” Wonder said in a statement. “I am, as always, overjoyed to again present the celebration of House Full of Toys.”

Among this year’s line-up were Gregory Porter, Trombone Shorty, Jody Watley, Tina and Teddy Campbell, the John Paul McGee Trio with Amber Bullock, Kimberly Brewer, and Wonder’s daughters Zaiah and Nyah.

The special guests joined Wonder for a selection of his biggest hits, including “Sir Duke” and a host of Christmas classics such as Wonder’s “One Little Christmas Tree” and the standard “The Christmas Song.”

Per Billboard, Wonder said during the show “I love all of you so much. I give all praise to God for all the songs I’ve written or co-written. If you understand love, you can’t spend one second entertaining the spirit of hate … Let’s show the world how to love again.”

Meanwhile, Wonder was recently announced as a part of the line-up for an upcoming Paul Simon tribute show. He, along with the likes of Sting and the Jonas Brothers, filmed the special at the Pantages Theatre in L.A. back in April. The special will air on Wednesday (Dec. 21) at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount+.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images