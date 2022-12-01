The B-52s Extend Farewell Tour With Las Vegas Residency

The B-52s have extended their farewell tour with a 2023 Las Vegas residency.

The new wave icons will kick off their shows at the Venetian Theatre on May 5, 2023. The residency will continue through much of next year with shows on May 6, May 10, May 12, May 13, Aug. 25, Aug. 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 2, and Sept. 3.

Artist pre-sale for tickets opened yesterday. A pre-sale exclusively for Venetian Resort Grazie Rewards members and Live Nation/Ticketmaster customers will open today (Dec. 1) at 1 pm ET. Find tickets, here.

The group announced the residency on their Instagram saying, “Friends and fans of Planet Earth: Announcing our LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY at the beautiful Venetian Theatre. While it is true our touring days are ending soon in Georgia, we invite you to join us in the entertainment capital of the universe…Vegas!! Let’s do this!”

A show on Nov. 11 in Atlanta was slated to be The B-52s last as a group, but due to illness, several of the shows had to be rescheduled for January of next year. The original run of the tour will still wrap up in Atlanta on January 10. Find the dates below.

Band member Cindy Wilson said when they announced the farewell tour, “It has been a wild ride, that’s for sure. We feel truly blessed to have had an amazing career encouraging folks to dance, sing along with us, and feel they can be whomever they are with our music.”

Katie Pierson added, “Who knew what started as a way to have some fun and play music for our friends at house parties in Athens in 1977 would evolve into over 45 years of making music and touring the world. It’s been cosmic.”

The B52s released their debut self-titled album in 1979. Best known for their hits “Love Shack” and “Rock Lobster,” the group shared seven studio albums across their career. Their last effort, Funplex, was released in 2008.

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images