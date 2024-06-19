“Honky Tonk Mainstay” Mark Chesnutt Undergoes Emergency Heart Surgery, Cancels Upcoming Shows

Sharing his love for country music, Mark Chesnutt not only spent the last four decades paying tribute to stars like Conway Twitty, Charlie Rich, and Hank Williams Jr., but he also landed numerous hits himself. Throughout his time in the spotlight, the country star released hit songs like “I’ll Think of Something”, “It Sure Is Monday”, and “Almost Goodbye.” Thanks to his numerous hit songs, Chesnutt gained several awards from the Country Music Association. Sadly, on Tuesday, Chestnutt announced the cancellation of all upcoming shows after needing to undergo emergency heart surgery.

Giving an update on his ongoing health problems on social media, Chestnutt shocked fans when he announced he needed an emergency quadruple bypass surgery. While asking for privacy, the singer wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming shows.” He added, “I send my love and gratitude to my family and friends, the band and fans for your understanding, prayers and support, and look forward to seeing you all again soon at a honky tonk near you.”

Fans Rally Around Mark Chesnutt

Fans quickly jumped to the comment section to share their love and well wishes for Chestnutt. “Best wishes and prayers for a speedy and complete recovery for one of my top favorite country artists! Praying for you, Mark!” Another comment included, “So relieved this post didn’t end the way I thought it sounded like it was going to! Praying for your full and quick recovery.” And one person put, “OMG — please get well soon and do not rush your recovery.”

While coming as a surprise to his fans, Chesnutt’s health issues have been an ongoing problem for the country singer. Back in November, the singer was admitted to the hospital as his team explained it was due to tests and treatment. He eventually landed in critical care. But two weeks later, he assured fans his health was getting better. He said, “The fight is over.”

Wanting to focus on his health before hitting the stage once again, fans rallied around the country star as he moved forward on the long road to recovery.

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)