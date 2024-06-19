‘American Idol’ Star Luke Bryan Sends Thoughts and Prayers to 15-Year-Old Girl Attacked by Shark

With temperatures continuing to rise, many traveled to Florida to enjoy a nice vacation on the beach. While the beaches offered a quick getaway, shark attacks have made headlines as a 45-year-old woman survived an attack on her pelvis, midsection, and left arm, which she needed amputating. And just four miles away, another shark attack took place when 15-year-old Lulu Gribbin decided to explore the sandbars nearby. With the teenager losing her left hand and right leg, many have offered well wishes and love for her recovery. And one of those people was none other than country singer and American Idol judge Luke Bryan.

While keeping people updated on Lulu’s recovery, Bryan jumped on social media to add some support. He wrote, “I have children that have played down there their whole life. So when I heard about your story, I’ve continued to do the followups to check on your progress.” He added, “I wanted you to know we are thinking of you and pray over your quick recovery. I can’t even imagine what you’ve been through.”

Luke Bryan Offers Support As Mother Recalls Horrifying Experience

With the story going viral, it wasn’t just Bryan who offered their support as Nick Saban, Caitlin Clark, and Eli Manning also reached out. Recalling the experience of finding her daughter, Lulu’s mother wrote, “I came up on a group of people surrounding someone on the ground and looked down and it was Lulu who was there. Ellie found me and said, ‘Mom, it’s Lulu.’ I saw her wounds on her leg and started to scream. She was lifeless her eyes closed mouth white and pale. The wound on her leg, or all that was left of her leg, was something out of a movie.”

Having to undergo surgery, Lulu’s mother explained how an anesthesiologist drove 40 miles to help her daughter. “She said I have a daughter, and knew I needed to be here. We were able to figure out that the catheter with the pain block in her arm was not fully getting to the nerves. She did an ultrasound and could see it clearly and she also showed it to Lulu. She then did a local block in the room that should last us 24 hours or until the surgery tomorrow and they can replace the one that was not working.”

While thankful for all the love and support offered to her and her daughter, she insisted, “ I just can’t imagine what sort of pain she was feeling. Today was a hard day!”

