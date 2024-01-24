Bourbon & Beyond Announces 2024 Festival Lineup: Zach Bryan, Dave Matthews Band, Tyler Childers, and More

The Bourbon & Beyond Festival announced their 2024 all-star lineup, featuring acts from various genres together for a four-day experience in Louisville, Kentucky. The music festival takes place from September 19 to 22, 2024, and is keeping its top spot as the world’s largest bourbon and music festival. It was even nominated by Pollstar as this year’s Global Festival of the Year.

Videos by American Songwriter

The current lineup includes Zach Bryan, Dave Matthews Band, Tyler Childers, Neil Young, Beck, Matchbox Twenty, The National, and My Morning Jacket. The festival also features The War On Drugs, Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Black Pumas, The Beach Boys, Mt. Joy, and Fleet Foxes. Young the Giant, Maren Morris, The Head and the Heart, Melissa Etheridge, and Teddy Swims will also join. For the entire four-day lineup, see the graphic below or visit StubHub.

[RELATED: Hangout Festival Announces 2024 Lineup: Lana Del Rey, Zach Bryan, The Chainsmokers, and More]

Bourbon & Beyond Festival Coming to Kentucky: Lineup, Tickets, and More Details

Neil Young and Beck are set to headline on September 19. Dave Matthews Band and Tedeschi Trucks Band will headline September 20, and Zach Bryan and Cody Jinks on September 21. Tyler Childers and My Morning Jacket will close out the headliners on September 22.

Located in Louisville, Kentucky, the festival sets up at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It is returning for its sixth year in 2024. The festival will be continuing its reputation for booking some of the biggest music acts for the event.

The 2023 lineup included Bruno Mars, Hozier, The Killers, Brandi Carlile, The Black Keys, Duran Duran, Billy Strings, The Black Crowes, and The Avett Brothers, among many others. For 2024, the festival added an extra stage and booked 40 more acts. There will now be five stages and 100 artists performing, as well as culinary and bourbon workshops.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said in a press release, “The festival brings in fans from all over the world and showcases the best of Kentucky; highlighting our rich culture of bourbon, the best in local culinary and a top-tier musical lineup. We can’t wait to welcome fans once again for this great tradition that we all in Kentucky are proud to call our own.”

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission

Featured Image by Nathan Zucker