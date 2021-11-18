Martina McBride Gears Up for The Joy Of Christmas 2021 Tour

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. That’s especially true for Martina McBride who is gearing up to head out on The Joy of Christmas Tour to get us all in the holiday spirit.

Originally set to kick off after Thanksgiving, on November 26 in Rockford, Illinois, the 10-date trek will now begin on November 28 in Ames, Iowa, making stops in Columbus, Georgia; Sarasota, Florida; and Lincoln, Nebraska before wrapping just before Christmas on December 19 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Dates in Rockford, Illinois (Nov.26) and Peoria, Illinois (Nov. 27) have been canceled. New dates in Saginaw, Michigan (Dec. 18) and Milwaukee (Dec. 19), have been added.

McBride shared the joyous news on social media with the following ticket information. “You can purchase tickets for my #JoyOfChristmasTour dates now! Visit my website for more info and to purchase.”

“I can’t wait to bring this show to you!” she added.

If you are unable to catch McBride’s show this season, fear not, her White Christmas album has been released on vinyl for all to enjoy. “I’m so excited to bring you this collection on vinyl to enjoy with your family and friends this holiday season,” McBride said in a post. “There’s nothing like spending Christmas morning listening to a record on a record player.”

In addition, McBride is lending her talents as a Judge to American Songwriter’s 2021 Song Contest. If you’d like to get YOUR songs in front of Martina McBride then you should enter The American Songwriter 2021 Song Contest today.

Martina McBride The Joy of Christmas Tour 2021 dates:



November 26 – Rockford, Illinois – CANCELED

November 27 – Peoria, Illinois – CANCELED

November 28 – Ames, Iowa

December 2- Columbus, Georgia

December 3 – The Villages, Florida

December 4 – Sarasota, Florida

December 5 – St. Petersburg, Florida

December 10 – Hot Springs, Arkansas

December 11 – Lincoln, Nebraska

December 17 – Elkhart, Indiana

December 18 – Saginaw, Michigan

December 19 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin