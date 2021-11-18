Billie Eilish, Finneas Write Three Songs for Pixar Film ‘Turning Red’

Billie Eilish and Finneas are set to write three new songs for the upcoming Pixar animated film Turning Red, out March 11, 2022.

Set in the early 2000s, the film follows a 13-year-old Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang), who turns into a giant red panda whenever she becomes emotional, and the fictional boy band 4*Town. It will feature three songs written and produced by Eilish and Finneas, performed by the animated group.

“When we first started talking about Billie Eilish and Finneas—back before they’d won a billion Grammys—we could see then how they had their finger on the pulse,” said producer Lindsey Collins, who pitched the siblings in 2019. “We’re big fans. We met with them and pitched this crazy idea of a boy band, asking if they’d be interested in writing and producing the songs.”

A portion of one of the first songs, ”Nobody Like U” is featured in the trailer for the film, which also stars Sandra Oh as Mei’s mother, Orion Lee as her father, and Wai Ching Ho as her grandmother with Mei’s Mei’s friends voiced by Ava Morse, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Hyein Park.

Scored by Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther, The Mandalorian), Turning Red features the 2000 NSYNC single “It’s Gonna Be Me.” The 4*Town band members are voiced by Finneas, along with Jordan Fisher, Grayson Villanueva, Josh Levi, and Topher Ngo.

Photos by Kelia Anne MacCluskey and Luke Fenstemaker / Highrise PR