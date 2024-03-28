‘The Voice,’ Martina McBride Honor Reba McEntire on Her Birthday

At 69, Reba McEntire is still among country music’s most celebrated women. Throughout her nearly 50-year career, the “Fancy” singer has sold more than 75 million albums and put out more than 100 tracks that have charted on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Far from slowing down, these days Reba mentors aspiring musicians on The Voice and still makes time to make her own music. On Reba’s birthday Thursday (March 28), fellow Nashville legend Martina McBride summed up what the “Queen of Country” means to both her and the industry.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Watch a 19-Year-Old Reba McEntire Get Discovered After Her First-Ever National Anthem Performance 50 Years Ago]

Martina McBride Honors Reba McEntire’s Birthday with Sweet Throwback

With her X/Twitter followers, the “Independence Day” singer shared a video of her acceptance speech during the 37th annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

While accepting the award for Top Female Vocalist in 2002, McBride shouted out the “Can’t Even Get the Blues” singer.

“Now that I’m up here, I want to say that there is a woman who can set the standard for all of us females in country music,” the “Blessed” artist said. “She’s a friend, a mentor, an incredible example and an inspiration to all of us. Of course, I’m talking about Reba McEntire.

“I just want to say thank you, Reba,” she continued as the applause swelled. “I’m taking this home in your honor.”

Happy Birthday to my friend @reba! She has truly set the standard and is such an inspiration to all of us females in country music. Thank you for all of the wonderful memories over the years and for being such an incredible artist and person ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nCqmxGZ8Pn — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) March 28, 2024

McBride echoed her 2002 words as she commemorated her friend and mentor’s birthday. “Thank you for all of the wonderful memories over the years and for being such an incredible artist and pener.rson,” the 14-time GRAMMY nominee said.

McBride and McEntire have each won the Country Music Association Award for Female Vocalist of the Year four times, tying for the third-most wins.

‘The Voice’ Also Shouts Out Coach Reba on Her Birthday

Reba was feeling the love all over social media. The official X/Twitter account for The Voice also shouted out the GRAMMY winner.

happy birthday to THE Queen of Country! 🥳 help us celebrate @reba with some b-day love in the replies below. 👇🫶 pic.twitter.com/FM97l0lAmW — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 28, 2024

Fans dropped into the comments to send well-wishes to the fiery Aries star. “Not only the “Queen of Country” but Reba is “Queen of the Voice”!” one X/Twitter user wrote. “Happy Birthday Reba and millions of people love you!”

Another fan shouted out several of Reba’s current and future projects. “Well, we know you’re always surprising us with what you do next,” they wrote. “Have an amazing day and year. Love you to pieces!”

Happy Birthday @Reba! Can’t wait to watch #TeamReba slay the competition on @NBCTheVoice , see the new pilot (#HappysPlace @nbc), and … Well, we know you’re always surprising us with what you do next 😉

Have an amazing day and year. Love you to pieces! — Barbara Gaillard👑💃#TeamReba (@BGaillard) March 28, 2024

Featured image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images