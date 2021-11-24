Wendy Moten Is “Okay” After Taking a Tumble Onstage at ‘The Voice’ Tuesday Night

The Voice’s Wendy Moten had a big night on Tuesday (Nov. 23)… and it ended with a big fall.

It happened after the Memphis-born singer competed in a playoffs round on NBC’s beloved reality competition show, singing “I Can’t Help Myself” by the Four Tops alongside Blake Shelton and the rest of Team Blake. After the performance wrapped, Moten—who celebrated her 57th birthday on Monday—tripped over a speaker and took a tumble.

Thankfully, she’s doing alright. Returning after the commercial break, she announced to the crowd: “I’m OK, I’m a little bruised, but you know what? I’m still ready to go!”

Likewise, coach Shelton took to Instagram to let folks know that she was holding up alright. “Wendy’s okay, don’t worry anybody,” he said. “She hurt her elbow a little bit, but I think she’s going to be fine.”

Beyond that, Moten has a lot to celebrate—she, along with the other two vocalists on Team Blake, is moving on to the top 10. A career backup vocalist, Moten has sung for the likes of Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Bonnie Tyler, Martina McBride, Vince Gill, and more. Still, this season on The Voice is a big moment for her, allowing her to finally step into the spotlight and share her unabridged talent with the world.

For more coverage on The Voice, click HERE. In the meantime, watch the performance of The Four Tops’ “I Can’t Help Myself” below:

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC