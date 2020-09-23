SongWriter: Mary Gauthier Talks Music and Suffering

Mary Gauthier is a Grammy-nominated songwriter, performer, and author, whose songs have been covered by Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Kathy Mattea, Jimmy Buffett, and others. Mary will take part in a live SongWriter podcast recording on Sunday, September 27th, performing a brand new song in response to a reading by Odie Lindsey of his novel, Some Go Home. In preparation for the show, Mary and host Ben Arthur had a conversation about songwriting, suffering, and redemption.

Watch the live interview with Mary Gauthier below and check out more SongWriter episodes here.

Ben Arthur is the creator and host of SongWriter. His current single is Halfway Home, and you can follow him @MyHeart on Twitter and @BenArthurMusic on IG.