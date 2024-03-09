Watch Dave Grohl Cover “Live and Let Die” During the Love Rocks NYC Benefit Concert

The eighth annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert took place at the Beacon Theater in New York City. The show featured a stacked lineup of performers including Tom Morello, the Black Keys, Hozier, Allison Russell, Nile Rodgers, Dave Grohl, and more. Grohl only played two songs during the event and made the most of it. Watch him and a top-notch house band rock through a cover of Paul McCartney’s “Live and Let Die” below.

Paul McCartney co-wrote “Live and Let Die” with his wife Linda for the 1973 movie of the same name. The classic James Bond film features a version of the song recorded by McCartney’s band Wings as well as one by B.J. Arnau. Wings recorded the song while working on their album Red Rose Speedway.

Grohl and the band did the song justice during the benefit concert. The Foo Fighters frontman struggled to hit some of the higher notes in the song. He also allowed the stellar background singers to take over for the “You know you did” portions of the tune. Overall, though, it’s a killer cover of a classic song.

Dave Grohl Performs for a Good Cause

The 8th Annual Love Rocks NYC concert benefitted God’s Love We Deliver. The nonprofit organization delivers nutritious meals to New Yorkers who can’t prepare meals. According to the website, “The mission of God’s Love We Deliver is to improve the health and well-being of people living with HIV/AIDS, cancer, and other serious illnesses by alleviating hunger and malnutrition.” They prepare and deliver meals. More than that, they offer illness-specific nutrition education and counseling for clients, families, caregivers, and other service organizations.

They provide these services for free. So, when musicians like Grohl take the stage at the benefit concert, they’re actively working to feed some of the most vulnerable people in New York. All of the proceeds from the benefit concert go directly to God’s Love We Deliver. This allows them to help more people.

This is in line with Grohl’s history of philanthropy. For instance, he recently spent Super Bowl Sunday making delicious barbecue plates for homeless people in California in partnership with Hope of the Valley. He did the same thing between shows while the Foo Fighters were on tour in Australia. In short, this killer performance is just another example of Grohl being one of the most generous guys in rock ‘n‘ roll history.

