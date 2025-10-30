“Mass Appeal Is Definitely Suspect”: Why The Eagles Loathed the Idea of Becoming Incredibly Popular

The growth and mass popularization of the music led to a good deal of innovative trends and creative methods. Trends and creative methods that, in turn, created two creative schools of thought. On one hand, you have the musicians who think, “What new, nuanced, and cutting-edge music can I make?” You also have the musicians who think, “What music can I create that sells?”

Well, as history has shown us, the latter are the ones that usually become more successful in terms of mass notoriety and monetary success. Despite the incredibly alluring qualities of being in that category, The Eagles wanted no part in “mass appeal”.

Not every musician fits into this rigid paradigm. Countless acts and bands, including The Eagles, have triumphantly succeeded by staying true to their creative vision. However, in a 1975 Rolling Stone interview with Cameron Crowe, The Eagles made it very clear that they wanted no part in making the music that allowed musicians to sell records at a hand-over-fist rate without taking any artistic risk.

The Eagles Wanted Their Music to “Mean Something”

Again, this paradigm does not apply to every musician. Acts like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Simon & Garfunkel, and Joni Mitchell sold millions of records by creating engaging and introspective material. Still, The Eagles’ perspective on sweeping popularity meant the sacrifice of creativity.

“Mass appeal is definitely suspect,” Glenn Frey told Cameron Crowe. “Just look at our Grammy winners, Stevie Wonder excluded. Sometimes, all that mass appeal means is that you simplified your equation down to the lowest common denominator. It’s a great temptation to think, ‘Well, f— it, they’ll buy this. No one ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the mass public.’”

“It’s not a sin to be in the Top 40. Look at Paul Simon and Joni [Mitchell]. They sell millions of records,” added Don Henley. Even though they had the potential to make the big bucks, which The Eagles ultimately did, as they approached their commercial peak in 1976, Glenn Frey despised the thoughtlessness embedded in this type of music.

“That must be weird s—, to sell a bunch of records and make a bunch of money off something that didn’t mean a f—in’ thing,” continued Frey. “I don’t ever want to face that.” Luckily, The Eagles never did have to face it. Indeed, they were able to achieve major success without sacrificing their inventiveness.

