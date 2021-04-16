Congratulations to all our May/June 2021 Lyric Contest winners! CLICK HERE to enter the July/August 2021 contest, deadline May 15 @ 11:59 PM CST.

1st place “Remembered” (Read Q&A with Cameron) By Cameron Burleson Mebane, NC Off by yourself in a wood all alone No one to mourn you, cry over your bones Memories lost but for a brief line of prose An ancient grey hymnal of songs undisclosed You were remembered today by a lone passerby Unknown to each other in the light of your lives A tear in a moment of hands held beyond time No greater monument could mark where you lie Peace in a place surrounded by thunder Of those rushing by pushing over and under The pace of their chase leaves them no time to ponder The worth of a soul laid so sadly asunder You were remembered today if you are never again The cool of this morning found you with a friend Unexpected, this blessing makes it worth more for then I've a better soul now than before it had been

2nd place “Face On Me” By Pj Jacokes Pleasant Ridge, MI INTRO I got a tattoo on my ankle with your face on it But he didn’t do a very good job So the girl I love, sent down from above Looks like a rotting kebab VERSE 1 Let me tell this tattoo tragedy to you o’er these here verses A picture’s worth a thousand words and most of these’d be curses First is F***, just look at you, what on earth did that man do Worse is that the face he based his trace on was Fred Durst’s with pursed and purpled blistered lips smooth as ridged tortilla chips A bluish bulbous broken nose, squished as if in panty hose CHORUS I got your face on me What was I thinking? Got your face on me To be fair I had been drinking But I know the real you is beautiful VERSE 2 The picture I provided was snapped on our honeymoon While you preened upon a fountain in Peru one sunny June His interpretation took some drastic liberties (and now your) monstrous doppelganger is always leering up at me with eyes of different sizes, they’re lopsided, and what’s more? There’s more head to your forehead than a bad bartender’s pour CHORUS I got your face on me What was I thinking? Got your face on me To be fair I had been drinking But I know the real you is beautiful BRIDGE If beauty be a building, then you’d be the Taj Mahal But that amateurish craftsman made your sweet visage awful His choices made Picasso’s work look photo-realistic And if Jesus gazed upon it even he’d be atheistic VERSE 3 I should have seen this coming looking back in retrospect His wife had left that morning, he was something of a wreck But still he soldiered on with all your facial disrespect Injecting ink to make one think perhaps it’s been infected The neck is disconnected and looks like neglected prunes The bony bit of ankle bulges like a bad head wound CHORUS I got your face on me What was I thinking? Got your face on me To be fair I had been drinking But I know the real you is beautiful But I know the real you is beautiful 3rd place “Every Second Sunday Morning Dad” By Avrim Topel Rehoboth Beach, DE It was Saturday, and Kenny Jones stole second base Meanwhile, Kenny's pop was in the umpire's face I was out in left field tryin' to keep my cool Thinkin' ‘bout tomorrow’s bus ride Right after Sunday School CHORUS He's my every second Sunday morning Dad Mama says don’t fret for what you never had ’Til this day I still get angry All mixed up with glad with sad When I visit with my Every second Sunday mornin' Dad That beat-up prison bus is full of shame, But ya never hear a single word of blame I share the sober silence, everybody feels like me When it's drive two hours, stay ‘til 3, Wait two weeks, repeat CHORUS He's my every second Sunday morning Dad Mama says don't fret for what you never had He's still the only father That I'm ever gonna have So I visit with my Every second Sunday morning Dad My whole world changed that day he went away The hardest part's the havin' to explain CHORUS He's my every second Sunday morning Dad Mama says don't fret for what you never had ’Til this day I still get angry All mixed up with glad with sad When I visit with my Every second Sunday morning Dad 4th place “Wichita Bar” By Jennifer Harvey Lexington, KY Ten dollar curtains and wallpaper walls And a picture you drew sometime last fall Floorboards that creak in the spot where we danced Between the bitter and sweet and one last chance You took your chair and left a silver key And you left me feeling as low as can be Just when I’m closer to feeling fine Another old ghost breaks through the line How many matches can I hold to the wind And wish for your flame to die out and then I can’t help but wonder as it burns even higher Am I the blacksmith or am I the fire And how long before love turns to scars Questions don’t get me too far Here in these rooms up above A Wichita bar Jukebox in the corner stuck on “Strawberry Wine” My tips in the jar are just nickels and dimes I play to the backs of the second shift guys And for the waitress up front with a tear in her eye How many matches can I hold to the wind And wish for your flame to die out and then I can’t help but wonder as it burns even higher Am I the blacksmith or am I the fire And how long before love turns to scars Questions don’t get me too far All alone on a stage In a Wichita bar I never shuffled the cards but our hand's already dealt Did you ever tell me how you really felt How many matches can I hold to the wind And wish for your flame to die out and then I can’t help but wonder as it burns even higher Am I the blacksmith or am I the fire And how long before love turns to scars Questions don’t get me too far Alone in a room up above A Wichita bar Honorable Mention “This Old House” By Joe Holmes Decatur, AL “Tell the Angels” By Doug C. Waterman Rochester, NY “Drip, Drip, Drip” By Brad Mays Austin, TX “Winning is for Losers” By Marjorie Holm Panguitch Lake, UT “Nobody Said” By Joe Colavito Ringwood, NJ “Midnight in the Pines” By Luke Brindley Reston, VA “A Spark” By Paul Nemecek Jackson, MI “I Keep Myself Inspired” By Nancy Kelel Azusa, CA “Red White and Blue” By Destin Bennett Nashville, TN “Livin This Way” By Gary Chandler Watertown, NY

Since 1984, the American Songwriter Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters gain exposure and have fun.