May/June 2021 Lyric Contest Winners

Cameron Burleson, May/June 2021 Lyric Contest Winner

Congratulations to all our May/June 2021 Lyric Contest winners! CLICK HERE to enter the July/August 2021 contest, deadline May 15 @ 11:59 PM CST.

1st place

 “Remembered” (Read Q&A with Cameron)
 By Cameron Burleson
 Mebane, NC
  
 Off by yourself in a wood all alone
 No one to mourn you, cry over your bones
 Memories lost but for a brief line of prose
 An ancient grey hymnal of songs undisclosed
  
 You were remembered today by a lone passerby
 Unknown to each other in the light of your lives
 A tear in a moment of hands held beyond time
 No greater monument could mark where you lie
  
 Peace in a place surrounded by thunder
 Of those rushing by pushing over and under
 The pace of their chase leaves them no time to ponder
 The worth of a soul laid so sadly asunder
  
 You were remembered today if you are never again
 The cool of this morning found you with a friend
 Unexpected, this blessing makes it worth more for then
 I've a better soul now than before it had been

2nd place 
 
 “Face On Me”
 By Pj Jacokes
 Pleasant Ridge, MI
  
 INTRO
 I got a tattoo on my ankle with your face on it
 But he didn’t do a very good job
 So the girl I love, sent down from above
 Looks like a rotting kebab 
  
 VERSE 1
 Let me tell this tattoo tragedy to you o’er these here verses
 A picture’s worth a thousand words and most of these’d be curses
 First is F***, just look at you, what on earth did that man do
 Worse is that the face he based his trace on was Fred Durst’s
 with pursed and purpled blistered lips
 smooth as ridged tortilla chips
 A bluish bulbous broken nose, squished as if in panty hose
  
 CHORUS
 I got your face on me
 What was I thinking?
 Got your face on me
 To be fair I had been drinking
 But I know the real you is beautiful
  
 VERSE 2
 The picture I provided was snapped on our honeymoon
 While you preened upon a fountain in Peru one sunny June
 His interpretation took some drastic liberties
 (and now your) monstrous doppelganger is always leering up at me
 with eyes of different sizes, they’re lopsided, and what’s more?
 There’s more head to your forehead than a bad bartender’s pour
  
 CHORUS
 I got your face on me
 What was I thinking?
 Got your face on me
 To be fair I had been drinking
 But I know the real you is beautiful
  
 BRIDGE
 If beauty be a building, then you’d be the Taj Mahal
 But that amateurish craftsman made your sweet visage awful
 His choices made Picasso’s work look photo-realistic
 And if Jesus gazed upon it even he’d be atheistic
  
 VERSE 3
 I should have seen this coming looking back in retrospect
 His wife had left that morning, he was something of a wreck
 But still he soldiered on with all your facial disrespect
 Injecting ink to make one think perhaps it’s been infected
 The neck is disconnected and looks like neglected prunes
 The bony bit of ankle bulges like a bad head wound
  
 CHORUS
 I got your face on me
 What was I thinking?
 Got your face on me
 To be fair I had been drinking
 But I know the real you is beautiful
 But I know the real you is beautiful 
 
 
 
3rd place
 
 “Every Second Sunday Morning Dad”
 By Avrim Topel
 Rehoboth Beach, DE
  
 It was Saturday, and Kenny Jones stole second base
 Meanwhile, Kenny's pop was in the umpire's face
 I was out in left field tryin' to keep my cool
 Thinkin' ‘bout tomorrow’s bus ride
 Right after Sunday School
  
 CHORUS    
 He's my every second Sunday morning Dad
 Mama says don’t fret for what you never had
 ’Til this day I still get angry
 All mixed up with glad with sad
 When I visit with my 
 Every second Sunday mornin' Dad
  
 That beat-up prison bus is full of shame,
 But ya never hear a single word of blame
 I share the sober silence, everybody feels like me
 When it's drive two hours, stay ‘til 3, 
 Wait two weeks, repeat 
  
 CHORUS   
 He's my every second Sunday morning Dad
 Mama says don't fret for what you never had
 He's still the only father
 That I'm ever gonna have
 So I visit with my
 Every second Sunday morning Dad
  
 My whole world changed that day he went away
 The hardest part's the havin' to explain
  
 CHORUS
 He's my every second Sunday morning Dad
 Mama says don't fret for what you never had
 ’Til this day I still get angry
 All mixed up with glad with sad
 When I visit with my
 Every second Sunday morning Dad 
 


4th place
 
 “Wichita Bar”
 By Jennifer Harvey
 Lexington, KY
  
 Ten dollar curtains and wallpaper walls
 And a picture you drew sometime last fall
 Floorboards that creak in the spot where we danced
 Between the bitter and sweet and one last chance
 You took your chair and left a silver key
 And you left me feeling as low as can be
 Just when I’m closer to feeling fine
 Another old ghost breaks through the line
  
 How many matches can I hold to the wind
 And wish for your flame to die out and then
 I can’t help but wonder as it burns even higher
 Am I the blacksmith or am I the fire
 And how long before love turns to scars
 Questions don’t get me too far
 Here in these rooms up above
 A Wichita bar
  
 Jukebox in the corner stuck on “Strawberry Wine”
 My tips in the jar are just nickels and dimes
 I play to the backs of the second shift guys
 And for the waitress up front with a tear in her eye
  
 How many matches can I hold to the wind
 And wish for your flame to die out and then
 I can’t help but wonder as it burns even higher
 Am I the blacksmith or am I the fire
 And how long before love turns to scars
 Questions don’t get me too far
 All alone on a stage
 In a Wichita bar
  
 I never shuffled the cards but our hand's already dealt
 Did you ever tell me how you really felt
  
 How many matches can I hold to the wind
 And wish for your flame to die out and then
 I can’t help but wonder as it burns even higher
 Am I the blacksmith or am I the fire
 And how long before love turns to scars
 Questions don’t get me too far
 Alone in a room up above
 A Wichita bar 

 
 
Honorable Mention
 
“This Old House”
 By Joe Holmes
 Decatur, AL
  
 “Tell the Angels”
 By Doug C. Waterman
 Rochester, NY
  
 “Drip, Drip, Drip”
 By Brad Mays
 Austin, TX
  
 “Winning is for Losers”
 By Marjorie Holm
 Panguitch Lake, UT 
  
 “Nobody Said”
 By Joe Colavito
 Ringwood, NJ
  
 “Midnight in the Pines”
 By Luke Brindley
 Reston, VA
  
 “A Spark” 
 By Paul Nemecek
 Jackson, MI
  
 “I Keep Myself Inspired”
 By Nancy Kelel
 Azusa, CA
  
 “Red White and Blue”
 By Destin Bennett
 Nashville, TN 
  
 “Livin This Way”
 By Gary Chandler
 Watertown, NY

  1. Are the judges demented?? How did Wichita Bar only get fourth??? The lyrical writing and ambience of that song is far superior than the other winners. Ive been a singer/musician for 40 years and have a Masters Degree in writing …know good lyrics when I see them. Been watching this contest for a while and Im just continually disheartened by the choices the judges make.

  3. Agree Wichita is the stand out here, though the others are noteworthy. The judges in general seem to gravitate towards patriotic, social justice themes in these contests. Kind of predictable

