Meaning Behind Naughty by Nature’s Beloved Anthem “Hip Hop Hooray”

The 1990s brought a true peak in the number of successful rap groups. Wu-Tang Klan, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, The Roots, A Tribe Called Quest, and more all helped to define a culturally rich era in the genre. Too commonly forgotten from this list, however, is Naughty by Nature, whose East Coast flair and addictive songwriting granted them radio acclaim over their peers from time to time.

Among hits like “O.P.P.” (1991), “Jamboree” (1999), and “Feel Me Flow” (1995), Naughty by Nature’s 1992 single “Hip Hop Hooray” was a perfect encapsulation of what the group represented. Peaking at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, their second highest charting song behind “O.P.P.”, the hit saw them show appreciation to the genre that gave them their livelihoods.

Following Up “O.P.P.”

When Naughty by Nature released their sophomore studio album, the self-titled LP’s lead single “O.P.P.” officially put them on the map in the mainstream. Sampling “ABC” by the Jackson 5, “O.P.P.” soared to No. 6 on the Hot 100, taking Naughty by Nature to unimaginable heights.

With the project eventually becoming certified platinum and “O.P.P.” reaching 2x platinum status, fans wondered how Naughty by Nature could follow up such a successful release. Going into their third album 19 Naughty III (1993), listeners speculated that anything short of “O.P.P.” could be detrimental to the group’s longevity.

However, when they dropped “Hip Hop Hooray” as a promotional single just two months before 19 Naughty III, fans knew Naughty by Nature was not just a fad. Crushing “one-hit wonder” labels, the group was praised by critics for their ability to pump out chart-topping hits. In a quick review of 19 Naughty III written shortly after its release, Entertainment Weekly‘s James Bernard explained why this was.

“Yes, there’s an ‘O.P.P.’ on this one.,” he wrote. ”’Hip Hop Hooray’ is as catchy as the chart-topper this New Jersey rap trio rode to superstardom, only the new flavor is not quite as frisky.”

What Made “Hip Hop Hooray” Special

Sandwiching the world-famous “Hey-Ho-Hey-Ho” hook on “Hip Hop Hooray,” Naughty by Nature’s two vocal acts Treach and Vin Rock bask in the joyful, thrilling reality of being an emcee during their verses. Continuously going back and forth over NbN producer DJ Kay Gee’s instrumental, the duo has a newfound confidence because of their fame.

I did your partner ’cause she’s hot as a baker

‘Cause I’m Naughty by Nature, not ’cause I hate ya

You put your heart in a part of a part that spreads apart

And forgot that I forgave when you had a spark

You try to act like somethin’ really big is missin’

Even though my name’s graffiti-written on your kitten

In an anniversary review written by Jesse Ducker of Albumism this year, he explains why the song became just as recognizable and celebrated as “O.P.P.”

“It became just about as ubiquitous as “O.P.P.,” and remained a staple of frat parties and karaoke nights for decades,” he wrote. “Most people remember the “Hey! Ho! Hey! Ho!” hook, but Treach and Vinnie Rock do a solid job trading four-bar stanzas through the song’s three verses.”

