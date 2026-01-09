Megan Moroney Reveals Tracklist for Upcoming Album ‘Cloud 9′, Featuring Kacey Musgraves and Ed Sheeran

Kacey Musgraves walked so Megan Moroney could run—even the “6 Months Later” singer says so. Upon hearing the sharp wit and clever wordplay of Musgraves’ 2013 debut Same Trailer Different Park, Moroney decided to give songwriting a shot. Turns out, the University of Georgia alum also had a penchant for storytelling and wordsmanship, winning country music fans over with her viral 2022 hit “Tennessee Orange.” As she gears up to release her third studio album, Cloud 9, next month, Moroney recently revealed to fans that the “Merry Go Round” singer will make a cameo.

Videos by American Songwriter

Megan Moroney’s Next Album Will Feature Kacey Musgraves, Ed Sheeran

Much to fans’ surprise and delight, Megan Moroney dropped the tracklist for Cloud 9 on Friday (Jan. 9.) In a teaser trailer shared to social media, the CMA Award-winning artist, 28, steps off a pink-and-white airplane sporting an all-pink getup to match the album’s color scheme. After tossing her blonde hair about a bit, Moroney looks to the sky, where the tracklist is written in smoke.

“One thing about Megan. She’s going to have a roll out,” commented BunnieXo, wife of country superstar Jelly Roll. “Queen of roll outs So proud of you!”

Two notable collabs appear on the record: “Bells & Whistles” featuring Musgraves, and the Ed Sheeran duet “I Only Miss You.” Fans have long speculated on the “Shape of You” crooner’s involvement, especially after the two joined forces last March for a performance at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe.

Moroney and Sheeran reignited that buzz when they reunited in October for an intimate acoustic gig in Brooklyn. Last May, the “Am I Okay?” singer sang Sheeran’s praises, telling Billboard, “I would love to do a song with him…This is not me teasing anything…Me and Ed email all the time.”

Spoiler alert: She was absolutely teasing something.

[RELATED: Megan Moroney Took Us to Cloud 9 With Her ‘Nashville’s Big Bash’ Performance]

‘Cloud 9’ Hits Shelves Feb. 20

In addition to the already-released singles “6 Months Later” and “Beautiful Things,” Cloud 9’s repertoire includes titles like “Medicine,” “Stupid,” and “Who Hurt You?” Moreover, we will finally hear the full version of fan-favorite “Wedding Dress,” first teased during the rollout for Megan Moroney’s 2023 studio debut Lucky.

In an interview with Audacy’s Katie Neal last year, Moroney promised that this set of songs will take on a “more carefree, sassy and fun” approach, as opposed to her typical “emo cowgirl” fare.

“This next set of music is a lot happier than what you would expect, but I feel like that’s just where I’m at in life,” she said. “I feel like for once I’m just chillin’, I love it.”

Featured image by Tibrina Hobson/CBS via Getty Images