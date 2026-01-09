Cody Johnson Shares Surprising Connections From His Prison Guard Past and the Piece of Advice He Gives Every Inmate

Before becoming the voice behind albums like Ain’t Nothin’ to It, Cody Johnson was simply a country music fan with a dream. Like most before him, Johnson believed his dream of country music stardom was just that – a dream. Trying to find his own path in the world, the singer not only explored a career as a bull rider but also worked in the prison system. Now, with Johnson holding awards like Album of the Year, he admitted that a few former inmates have reached out to him.

When it comes to country music and prison, most fans tend to think of Jelly Roll. Struggling with more than a few bad decisions in his past, the country singer eventually ended up behind bars. But since that moment, Jelly Roll drastically changed his life around, becoming a beacon for those who feel neglected and forgotten by the judicial system.

But for Johnson, he had an entirely different experience when it came to the prison system. Although on the inside, the artist was a guard. When asked if any former inmates reached out since gaining stardom, Johnson laughed, “They have.”

The Piece Of Advice Cody Johnson Gives To Every Inmate

While some might believe it would be awkward to spend time with a person who once guarded you, Johnson promised it was just like it sounded. “Generally, we’ll just have a beer and be like, ‘Man, this is awkward.’”

With Johnson taking a few inmates up on the offer to grab a drink, he found himself at a loss for words when trying to spark a conversation. “Yea, oh yea, yea. You’re just like, ‘Well, didn’t ever think we’d be doing this, huh? Good job on getting out, bud, ya know?’”

Not knowing what to say in the moment, Johnson still offered some great advice for those looking to better their life after prison. Keeping it simple, he declared, “Stay out.” That might sound easy enough, but studies show that around 70% of those arrested will be rearrested within three years of being released.

Whether standing on a stage or sharing an awkward beer with someone from his past, Johnson believes in second chances and the power of choosing a different path. And if his own journey proves anything, it’s that where you start doesn’t have to define where you end.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)