Megan Thee Stallion Documentary in the Works

Megan Thee Stallion is the subject of an upcoming documentary series, produced by her management company Roc Nation and Time Studios.

Directed by Nneka Onuorah, who helmed the Amazon Prime competition series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrrls, and whose credits also include the Netflix docu-series The G Word featuring Barack Obama, the HBO film Legends of the Underground, and her 2015 debut The Same Difference, the multi-part series on Stallion, real name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, has no format but will “touch on how Megan overcame various personal hurdles to thrive in her professional career,” according to a descriptor of the show.

“We are thrilled to be able to work with Roc Nation to share Megan’s story with the world,” said Loren Hammonds, co-head of documentary at Time Studios and an executive producer, in a statement. “Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before.”

Hammonds added, “Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable. We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact.”

The untitled series will feature a mix of new and archival footage to tell the story behind Thee Stallion’s persona, including her upbringing in Houston, Texas, and her rise to fame and personal and professional struggles.

“Megan has quickly blossomed into one of the pre-eminent entertainers in the world and it’s a testament to her perseverance, resilience, and professionalism,” said Desiree Perez, CEO, Roc Nation. “Her journey is inspirational and we’re proud to have partnered with Time Studios to highlight her personal and professional trajectory over the years. Our hope is that this documentary will inspire viewers to stay the course and pursue their passions through the ups and downs.”

