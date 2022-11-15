Megan Thee Stallion Gets Restraining Order Against Label

Megan Thee Stallion has been granted a restraining order against her label.

The rapper, who is nominated for Favorite Female Hip Hop artist at the upcoming American Music Awards, said that the label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, has taken steps “to block” the use of her music for the AMAs.

Meg, who was born Megan Pete, was given the restraining order against the label and her distributor 300 Entertainment, according to Billboard, because, the document says, her label “unlawfully” took steps “to block or interfere with Pete exploiting, licensing, or publishing her music” ahead of the awards show on Sunday (November 20).

The court says Meg “provided evidence” that the label “recently engaged and will continue to engage in threatening and retaliatory behavior that will irreparably harm” Meg’s music career.

The court order does not offer information on what, especially, 1501 or 300 did to interfere with the AMAs or Meg, the document says that it filed an “ex parte” order, which, according to Rolling Stone, “is granted for the benefit of one party without waiting for the other party to be heard.”

The court order says that because the awards show’s voting ended on Monday (November 14), Meg “will suffer irreparable harm if her music cannot be used in conjunction with her promotion for the AMAs.”

There is a new hearing scheduled for November 22 for Meg’s continued restraining order request.

The news is just the most recent chapter in an ongoing battle between the rapper and 1501, which extends all the way from March 2020. She has been vocal about her desire to be freed from her relationship with the label, which she signed with when she was still a musician on the rise. The independent label is owned by the ex-pro baseball player Carl Crawford.

Meg filed a lawsuit against the label in February for a minimum of $1 million in damages, claiming the outfit refused her royalties she was owed. She has said her latest album, Traumazine, fulfilled her quota with the label. She is seeking to end her “tortured” connection with the Houston-based company.

