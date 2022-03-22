Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Counter-Sues the Star for Money, Music

Megan Thee Stallion is wrapped up in some drama.

The artist’s label—1501 Certified Entertainment—is suing Meg, claiming that her last album wasn’t actually an album and that she owes them more recordings and a lot of money, according to TMZ.

While Megan is trying to get out of the label, 1501 is counter-suing. In that countersuit, which was filed Monday (March 21), the label claims that Meg’s latest, Something for Thee Hotties (2021), does not satisfy their definition of an album release.

Meg filed a suit against 1501 in February, declaring the LP fulfilled her contract.

But 1501 says the record is nothing more than a compilation of previously-released material. The label says it is “made up of 21 recordings and includes spoken interlude recordings on which MTS does not appear as well as several previously-released recordings,” according to documents obtained by TMZ.

1501 says there is only 29 minutes of new material and that’s not enough.

In the label’s countersuit, 1501 says Meg was aware that any album she makes must include “12 new master recordings of studio performance,” and they have to be previously unreleased. Also, 1501 says the label must approve all tracks, which they did not do for Something for Thee Hotties.

Now, 1501 wants a judge to intervene. And 1501 wants to know the accounting behind her work. The label says she never showed them those numbers and believes Meg owes them $1 million.

For her part, Meg laughs at that, saying if she’s not making them money then they should release her.

She wrote on Twitter, “First the man over my label said I don’t make him any money … now he counter suing trying to keep me on his label because he wants to make more money lol if I ain’t making you no money why not just drop me?”

Adding, “Let me gooo lol” and “Greedy ass men”

She followed that up with, “My lawyers asked him for an expense report(money 1501 supposedly has spent on ME)… why this grown ass man put his jewelry and chains on there… lord free me from this joke ass label”

“Also, how can I owe you any of MY money out side of music when your team can’t even provide ACTUAL statements of what i owe… you also haven’t PAID ME since 2019,” she continued. “Your team signed off on SOMETHING FOR THE HOTTIES to count as an ALBUM now it’s not? Jokes”

Adding, “Bye im not speaking to nobody else on here ..see y’all in court”

In other Meg news, she just released her latest single with Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie,” saying on Twitter: “Let me tell y’all how proud and grateful I am! For me to completely step out of my normal zone/genre/style of music or whatever and crack the TOP 20 on @billboardcharts as the DEBUT!!! Bitch I’m gagginggg. thank you to @DUALIPA for doing this with me. only up from here.”

Photo: Tina Benitez-Eves