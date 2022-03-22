Greta Van Fleet Pause Tour Due to Illness

We love Greta Van Fleet. And we’re pulling for them during this tough time.

The popular Grammy-nominated rock band announced that it has to pause its popular tour due to illnesses within the band.

The remainder of the spring dates (March 22-April 2) are slated to be rescheduled. Those dates are, as of now, TBA.

The band issued an official statement, writing, “We are disheartened to announce that the shows from March 22nd through April 2nd must be rescheduled for the health and safety of our brother, Jake. We recognize how upsetting this news is and share your disappointment.

“While Jake has been discharged after being hospitalized for four days, he is still struggling with pneumonia and its symptoms. The healing process is long and slower than anticipated. Jake wanted to push through, however, doctors have advised doing so could potentially lead to further complications and a longer recovery.

“Right now, we are actively working on rescheduling and will share information about the new dates as quickly as possible. We are determined to play these shows. To our fans in Madison, WI – unfortunately, the March 22nd performance must be canceled due to planned venue renovations later this year.

“However, we love you and your city, and will find a way to make it up to you. Refunds will be available at point of purchase. To the fans, friends, and family that planned to travel great lengths to be with us—your unwavering support has not gone unnoticed. We appreciate your dedication, understanding, grace, and sympathy.

“This is only the beginning of the tour and it is important for Jake to heal so the rest of Dreams In Gold 2022 can continue as planned through the rest of the year, starting in South America.

“Love and light, Jake, Josh, Sam, & Danny”

Check out more of our coverage of the band, including a recent profile HERE, in which frontman Josh Kiszka talked to us about the band’s work ethic, saying, “I think there’s some merit to ‘practice makes perfect.’ But only because we had a natural inclination to do it. The drive wasn’t for the sake of wealth or celebrity, or anything like that. It was just an inclination to make art for providing something the universe cannot. That’s why any artist creates, to fill a void, to offer something spectacular. I think just diving in and not being afraid to go too far to be weird is important.”

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic