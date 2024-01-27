Memphis DJ Slick Rick Found Decapitated in Tennessee Home

DJ Rick Buchanan, known as Slick Rick, was discovered beheaded by his brother inside his home on Angel Avenue in Berclair, Tennessee on Wednesday, January 24. The DJ was 59. Though there were reportedly no immediate signs of foul play, the police are investigating Buchanan’s death.



The DJ, who is not affiliated with the rapper and record producer of the same name, was reportedly holding his keys when he was found, according to his brother, and his pants were pulled down. “I walked in and found him, and I just called 911,” said the DJ’s brother John Buchanan to a local news station. “I thought his coat was up over his head like it was cold or something. I ran out and then I ran back in. And, then I realized it was something worse.”



In 2014, the DJ, who was a big personality within the community, was shot during a robbery outside a nightclub in Memphis. Following the event, Buchanan’s brother says he was never the same and became a recluse, staying home with his dog. He also had a difficult time finding work after the attack.



A GoFundMe page was set up by the DJ’s sister Ashley Buchanan to help the family with his funeral arrangements and to donate money to a charity in Rick’s name.



“If you knew Rick, you know he gave to anyone he could, friends, strangers, and charities like MDA [Muscular Dystrophy Association],” read a statement on the fundraising site. “He used his voice and personality to raise unthinkable amounts of money for others. He was also a champion of Memphis music and took pride in presenting, playing, and promoting local music at The Stage Stop.”



The statement continues, “As some of you may know, my brother, Ricky, passed away. He was found in his home today, but we won’t know the cause of death until the autopsy is complete. … Please post all the photos and memories you want to share, and keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Photo: YouTube / WREG News Channel 3