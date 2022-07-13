Wyn Starks Brings Judge Sofia Vergara to Tears, Gets Two Standing Ovations on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Closing the sixth round of America’s Got Talent auditions was the emergence of a boy band—Travis Band—dinosaur and roach “animal” trainers, illusionists, and aerialists, before 39-year-old Nashville-based soul-pop singer Wyn Starks closed the show with his original song, “Who I Am,” a tribute to his twin brother, Kenny, who recently died from COVID-related illness.

“Who I Am,” the singer explained, talks about his journey, and becoming Wyn Starks. It was also one of his brother’s favorite songs. “I’m a twin and recently lost my twin brother,” shared Minneapolis born and raised singer, holding back tears. “It’s been really hard. He was one of my biggest supporters, so to be here means everything to me … I’m doing this for him. I want to do this and honor him.”

After performing the heartbreaking song, Starks, received two standing ovations—including one from the three present judges—Howie Mandel was out sick—and a second from the AGT crowd, and left judge Sofia Vergara, whose older brother Rafael, 28, was murdered in 1998 in a kidnapping attempt, in tears. Vergara told Starks that she loved the song and could relate to his grief after losing her own brother.

“That was amazing,” said Vergara. “I’m so sorry for your loss. I know what that means. I lost my brother too, and I cannot even imagine how it is to lose a twin, because that bond has to be something unexplainable.”

Starks also shared his condolences with Vergara for her loss before she added, “I love all the feeling you gave to your song. I love your song, and I love that it was your song.”

Heidi Klum joined in, praising Starks’ unique voice. “You have such a different voice and the tone of your voice is so different,” said Klum looking over to Cowell. “Simon how can we make this song a hit. It’s so good. You good. You’re good Wyn.”

Simon Cowell called Stark’s performance “extraordinary” and a “perfect tribute” to his brother.

“We always say every year we meet the most incredible people on this show,” said Cowell, “and now we’ve met you.” He added, “Honestly you’re brilliant, Wyn. We all saw, for obvious reasons, how emotional you were. That song, it was extraordinary. I think it was the perfect tribute to your brother, genuinely, and I think this could be a life-changing moment for you. I really hope that.”

Left in tears, Starks, who released his debut album Black is Golden in 2021, received a “yes” from all three judges.

Photos: Trae Patton/NBC