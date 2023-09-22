MGMT Cryptically Tease Potential New Album Online

Indie rock band MGMT has just given another tease regarding the possibility of a new album. On September 21, MGMT turned to their own subreddit to share a cryptic post depicting a photo of a banana sitting on top of records in envelopes labeled as Test Pressings.

“It automatically remembered my login info actually,” wrote Andrew VanWyngarden, one of MGMT’s founding members. The photo posted to the subreddit also contains text that reads “elf of soils.”

This is not the first time in recent memory that MGMT has teased the release of new music. “I’d say there’s a 99.999% chance mgmt releases a new full length album sometime in 2023,” VanWyngarden wrote on the subreddit earlier this year in response to a comment asking when they will release another record.

“Just got done cooking L.O.L,” VanWyngarden wrote in another post on the subreddit from six months ago. Rumors have been speculating that the album will be called Loss of Life, with the post being in reference to the album’s title.

MGMT released a live album, 11•11•11, on November 11, 2022. The album features a live set from 2011 at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York. In 2020, the band also released a song called “As You Move Through the World,” which runs in at over seven minutes long.

“Since we’re still bummed that we won’t be seeing any of you on tour for the time being, we thought we’d go ahead and release our new track, ‘As You Move Through the World,’ a little early!” The band wrote on Instagram at the time of the single’s release. “Everyone knows we all need a 7 and a half minute downtempo ambient instrumental track to listen to while we’re NOT moving through the world.”

MGMT, which primarily consists of VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser, has not released an album since Little Dark Age in 2018. If the band does release a new LP, it would serve as their fifth studio album. The band’s debut studio album, Oracular Spectacular, includes several monster hits such as “Time to Pretend,” “Kids,” and “Electric Feel.”

