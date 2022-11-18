Michael Jackson’s 40th Anniversary ‘Thriller’ Reissue Features Rarities, Demos

A new reissue of Michael Jackson’s groundbreaking album, Thriller, hit shelves today (Nov. 18). The two-disc project features rarities, demos and behind-the-scenes of Jackson at work.

Thriller 40 is available via Sony Music and the Estate of the legendary songwriter and performer. The second disc includes never-released tracks, which were worked on by Jackson.

Originally released on Nov. 30, 1982, and produced by Quincy Jones—who also worked on Jackson’s solo debut Off the Wall in 1979—Thriller earned Jackson eight Grammy Awards. The album spent 37 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 from February 26, 1983, to April 14, 1984, and more than 500 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart.

Selling 100 million copies since its release in 1982, Thriller became the best-selling album of all time.

Thriller also produced seven of Jackson’s biggest hits, including “The Girl Is Mine,” “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)” and the title track “Thriller.”

Hitting a number of new records, the title track also boasted one of the most expensively made music videos at the time with a $1 million budget. Running more than 13-minutes, the video doubled the sales of the album upon its release and blew up the airwaves of the then two-year-old MTV when it premiered on December 2, 1983.

A pop culture phenomenon, “Thriller” shifted how a music video was made. Jackson donned a now-iconic red leather jacket, designed by director John Landis’ wife Deborah Nadoolman who already worked as a costume designer on Steven Spielberg’s Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981. The video inspired more scripted, choreographed videos—with the origination of the “zombie dance,” created by Jackson and choreographer Michael Peters—in its aftermath.

Check out the Thriller 40 track list below.

Disc 1: Thriller

No. Title Writer(s) Producer(s) Length 1. “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin'” Michael Jackson Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson 6:02 2. “Baby Be Mine” Rod Temperton Jones 4:20 3. “The Girl Is Mine” (with Paul McCartney) Jackson Jones, Jackson 3:42 4. “Thriller” Temperton Jones 5:57 5. “Beat It” Jackson Jones, Jackson 4:18 6. “Billie Jean” Jackson Jones, Jackson 4:54 7. “Human Nature” Steve Porcaro, John Bettis Jones 4:06 8. “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)” James Ingram, Jones Jones 3:59 9. “The Lady in My Life” Temperton Jones 4:59 Total length: 42:16

Disc 2: Bonus Material

No. Title Writer(s) Producer(s) Length 1. “Starlight” Temperton Jones 5:04 2. “Got the Hots” (Demo) Temperton Jackson, Jones 4:25 3. “Who Do You Know” (Demo) Jackson Jackson 5:23 4. “Carousel” Michael Sembello, Don Freeman Jones 3:39 5. “Behind the Mask” (Mike’s Mix, Demo) Jackson, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Chris Mosdell Jackson 5:01 6. “Can’t Get Outta the Rain” Jackson, Jones Jackson, Jones 4:06 7. “The Toy” (Demo) Jackson Jackson 3:04 8. “Sunset Driver” (Demo) Jackson Jackson, Jones 4:03 9. “What a Lovely Way to Go” (Demo) Jackson Jackson 3:55 10. “She’s Trouble” (Demo) Billy Livsey, Terry Britten, Sue Shifrin Jackson, Jones 4:13 Total length: 42:53

Deluxe Edition Bonus Tracks (Digital Only)

No. Title Writer(s) Producer(s) Length 20. “Billie Jean” (Home Demo from 1981) Jackson Jackson 2:20 21. “Billie Jean” (Long Version) Jackson Jones, Jackson 6:20 22. “Billie Jean 2008” (Kanye West Mix) Jackson Jackson, Kanye West, Anthony Kilhoffer 4:35 23. “Beat It” (Demo) Jackson Jackson 2:03 24. “Beat It 2008” (with Fergie) Jackson Jackson, will.i.am 4:11 25. “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin'” (Demo) Jackson Jackson 5:43 26. “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin'” (Tommy D’s Main Mix) Jackson Jackson, Jones, Tommy D 7:40 27. “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ 2008” (with Akon) Jackson, Aliaune Thiam, Giorgio Tuinfort Jackson, Akon, Tuinfort 4:14 28. “Human Nature” (7″ Remix) PorcaroBettis Jones 3:45 29. “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)” (Demo Version) Jackson, Greg Phillinganes Jackson 3:46 30. “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing) 2008” (with will.i.am) Jackson, William Adams, Keith Harris Jackson, will.i.am 4:21 31. “The Girl Is Mine 2008” (with will.i.am) Jackson, Adams, Harris Jackson, will.i.am 3:10 32. “Thriller” (7″ Special Edit) Temperton Jones 4:37 33. “Thriller” (Def Thriller Mix) Temperton Jones, David Morales, Frankie Knuckles 7:22 34. “Thriller Megamix” Jackson, Temperton, Jones, Ingram Jackson, Jones, Jason Nevins 9:14 Total length: 158:30

