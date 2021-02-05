Livestream performance February 12

“His singing is so specific, and it has so much depth… Michael is such a stark example of staying honest and open in your music.” —Thundercat

On the heels of his successful September Home Alone livestream performance, singer/songwriter and five-time Grammy Award winner Michael McDonald is performing live online once again in anticipation of Valentine’s Day on February 12—his birthday—for Home Alone 2, Birthday Bash: A Party of One. The performance kicks off at 9 P.M. ET and tickets are available for purchase HERE; VIP packages including autographed merchandise and an online afterparty are also available at the above link. McDonald will perform songs from his time with The Doobie Brothers, as well as his solo career and select cover songs.



McDonald has been busy of late, recently appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” from home for a solo performance of his classic hit with R&B diva Patti LaBelle “On My Own.”

Michael also recently premiered his renditions of the Marvin Gaye classic “What’s Going On” via Rolling Stone, the Hal David/Burt Bacharach hit “What The World Needs Now” via Billboard and “Takin’ It To The Streets”—which he both wrote and performed as a member of The Doobie Brothers—feat. Drea Rhenee via Parade.

He also recently performed a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR Music and joined Twitch’s Stream Aid, “CMT Giants: Kenny Rogers” benefit for MusiCares and the Plastic Pollution Coalition Live Stream Benefit alongside Grace Potter and Jackson Browne.



Additionally, McDonald joined the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020 as a member of the legendary group The Doobie Brothers alongside band mates Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee.



“It’s been one of the great honors of my life to share the stage with all these guys over the years,” he said. “To see the band receive this honor is wonderful to say the least.”



Other non-active band members inducted with The Doobie Brothers include Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, Tiran Porter, John Hartman, the late Michael Hossack and the late Keith Knudsen. This year marks The Doobie Brothers’ first appearance on the voting ballot.



McDonald has also recently completed an extensive U.S. tour with R&B legend Chaka Khan and released the holiday compilation Season of Peace: The Christmas Collection (out now via BMG) as well as a full-length album of new material—Wide Open—which received extensive critical praise from the Los Angeles Times, NPR Music, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone and many more.



He celebrated the release of Wide Open with a pair of appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” performing the album track “Find It In Your Heart” as well as collaborating with Thundercat and Kenny Loggins on the trio’s hit single “Show You The Way” from Thundercat’s critically acclaimed LP Drunk. McDonald was also featured on CBS “Sunday Morning” in the wake of the album’s release, watch the segment at http://cbsn.ws/2yTgJdN.



