Michael Ray Shares Teaser of “Workin’ On It” from Forthcoming EP 

A batch of new music from country artist Michael Ray is on the horizon. Ray surprised the country community with “Workin’ On It,” an uplifting track that serves as the second preview to his forthcoming EP.

Videos by American Songwriter

The singer/songwriter has not released the entire track but left fans with an attention-grabbing teaser. The music video and song are slated to be released on Friday (May 12).

The collection, Dive Bars & Broke Hearts, is scheduled to drop on June 23. Ray placed his vulnerability on full display in “Workin’ On It,” as it acknowledges society’s unrealistic standards of “perfection.” The cutting-edge lyrics are eye-opening and embody Ray’s growth as an artist. He explains that he uses every obstacle or unexpected opportunity as a life lesson because perfection is unattainable.

“If there’s a song on this EP that’s me, it’s probably ‘Workin’ On It,'” shared Ray in a press release. “It’s the idea that old cars need pieces, there’s always a project to do, but maybe the biggest project of all is… me. And that’s great. Knowing you’re always gonna try to be better, but, you know, also finding the fun in that. Isn’t that what life is all about?”

The reflective melody was produced by Jason Aldean’s longtime collaborator Michael Knox. The collection will include traditional country jams with thought-provoking narratives. The project will also explore his new sound and foreshadow where he is heading next.

The video was directed by Spidey Smith, the mastermind that has worked closely with hitmakers like Eminem, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Duran Duran, and many more. Shortly following the release of “Workin’ On It,” Ray will step into the sacred circle at the Grand Ole Opry on May 13.

Although Ray has performed at the Opry approximately 65 times, he plans on making this upcoming show different by sharing his fresh sound and new music. He will play “Get Her Back” and “Workin’ On It” live for the first time.

“This music is a big deal to me,” said Ray. “It’s been a journey to get to the country music I was raised on – the things that throwback to Conway, Haggard, Hank Jr. I’m doing everything I can for people to see how much this sound means to me, so the Opry is a great place to start.”

Photo: Spidey Smith / Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville / Victoria Chaitoff