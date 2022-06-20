Mick Jagger Says He’s Ready To Resume Touring After Recovering From COVID-19

After postponing several shows due to COVID-19, Mick Jagger says he’s ready to resume The Rolling Stones’ 60th-anniversary tour around the U.K. and Europe.

Stones shows in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Bern, Switzerland were postponed last week due to their frontman’s health. The Amsterdam show has been rescheduled to next month, while the Swiss gig has been canceled altogether.

Jagger shared a short video message earlier today (June 20) in which he thanked his fans for their patience and continued support while the iconic rock group had to postpone their tour. The shows will resume as planned in Milan, Italy tomorrow (June 21).

“Hi everyone, thanks so much for all your lovely messages – I really appreciate them,” he said in the video. “I’m sorry for the inconvenience about the shows. But we’ll be on stage in Milan on Tuesday – see you there.”

See you tomorrow in Milan! pic.twitter.com/LCjKBhY8Gq — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) June 20, 2022

The band also took to Twitter to tell fans that the frontman was “doing great” following his bout with COVID-19 and that the Stones crew was busy setting up the stage in the “glorious Italian sunshine” for tomorrow night’s show.

The band will continue to tour around Europe for the remainder of the summer, ending in Stockholm, Sweden on July 31. Find the full dates below.

JUNE 2022

21 – San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy

25 – American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London

JULY 2022

3 – American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London

7 – Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands [rescheduled date]

11 – King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

15 – Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria

19 – Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France

23 – Hippodrome Paris, Paris, France

27 – Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

31 – Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

Photo: Kevin Mazur