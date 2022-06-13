The Rolling Stones Postpone Amsterdam Show Last Minute After Mick Jagger Tests Positive for COVID

Mick Jagger has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the legendary outfit to postpone their show in Amsterdam at the last minute. The show was a part of the European leg of their 60th-anniversary tour.

A statement issued by the band reads, “The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight’s concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff Arena, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium.”

They continued, “The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians, and the touring crew has to take priority. The show will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets for tonight’s show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Standby for details.’

Find the full statement below.

Jagger himself posted a statement regarding the cancellation, apologizing to the band’s Dutch fans on Twitter.

He wrote: “I’m so sorry that we’ve had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight. “I have unfortunately just tested positive for Covid. We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Mick.”

The rest of the 60th-anniversary tour sees Jagger, along with fellow band mates Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and Steve Jordan in 14 shows across 10 countries. The outfit hasn’t announced whether or not more shows will be affected.

Their next scheduled show is in Bern, Switzerland this Friday (June 17). The following week, The Stones will play BST Hyde Park, a music festival stationed in London. The festival appearance marks the band’s second return to the UK on the current tour.

Photo: Kevin Mazur