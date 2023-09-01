Måneskin Shares New Rock Anthem, “Honey (Are U Coming?)”

Måneskin has shared another hard-edged rock track, “Honey (Are U Coming?).” The song follows closely behind their latest album, RUSH!

“Honey (Are U Coming?)” starts off slow, but quickly explodes into a tempo that is more familiar for the Italian rockers. Frontman Damiano David sings about a wild night out and urges the listener to join him in all the debauchery.

It’s five AM / We feel so good, it’s almost frightening / It’s five AM / I’m made for you, we can’t deny it, he sings.

“We wrote the song right after the last tour, we still had a lot of energy from the touring and the traveling,” bassist Victoria De Angelis said in a statement (via NME). “We wrote it in between London and LA. We’re really happy with the result and we think it’s something quite new for us.”

“It’s the story of someone who has no gender or anything, you decide whoever it is,” David added. “Find someone else and they can see in their eyes that there’s some sadness that they feel out of place and it’s an invitation from one person to another to join them into this new adventure without knowing what they’re actually going to find, but just enjoy the adventure.”

The release comes before Måneskin is set to hit the MTV stage at this year’s Video Music Awards. Their performance at the 2022 VMAs was ultimately censored due to a wardrobe malfunction from De Angelis.

David ultimately called out the network for censoring De Angelis’ body parts and not his own assless chaps that were well on display.

“It shows that there are still many, many prejudices towards rock bands and towards women,” David said at the time. “There is a lot to work on and we try to do our part.”

Måneskin is joined by Demi Lovato, Stray Kids, Karol G, Anitta, Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER on the list of the 2023 performers.

Photo: Francis Delacroix / Arista Recordings / SonyPR