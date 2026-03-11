Metallica Fans Hoping For More Sphere Shows Just Got Some Bad News

When the Las Vegas Sphere first opened, fans were hurled into a new era of live entertainment, mixing state-of-the-art technology with an immersive concert experience unlike anything seen before. And since that moment, groups like the Eagles, Backstreet Boys, U2, the Zac Brown Band, and several others have performed on the stage. But with each new announcement, fans anxiously awaited to hear Metallica on the schedule. And with the band finally getting a chance, they insisted there would be no additional dates.

Throughout the legacy of Metallica, the band has made it a point to play a concert on every continent. One of the only bands to cross such an unusual milestone, fans knew it was only a matter of time before the heavy metal group traveled to Las Vegas. What started as only a few shows quickly turned into a residency totaling 24 dates. As fans rushed to secure tickets, Metallica made it clear they would not add any more shows.

Posting a message on their website, Metallica explained, “At this point in time, we will not be adding additional shows, but we are hoping to offer more in the future.”

Metallica Warns Fans About Inflated Ticket Prices

Although it marks a historic moment for Metallica as they prepare to take over the Sphere, the band admitted the ticket-buying process was far from perfect. “In the meantime, we hear you loud and clear that the ticket-buying process was often frustrating and not always smooth. We’re working with our partners to improve this experience and offer some remedies for the next time around.”

According to reports, fans were shocked to learn that ticket prices for Metallica’s Sphere residency were far from cheap. The price for a single ticket ranged from $700 to $3000. To make it worse, those fans who happened to get a spot in the queue, it supposedly climbed to over 300,000 people.

As the price of a ticket circulated, Metallica urged fans to stay vigilant when buying passes online. “PLEASE BE AWARE of false promises, inflated prices, and fraudulent offers from scammers.”

No longer adding dates, Metallica’s Sphere residency now stands at 24 shows. And judging by the demand, those performances could easily become some of the most sought-after tickets in 2026.

