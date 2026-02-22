It Drives Me Crazy That No One Remembers These 4 Popular Songs From 1993

Diehard fans of the following four artists likely remember their hit 1993 songs well. However, the rest of the masses have all but forgotten these songs, even though they were pretty respectable hits back in the 1990s. Let’s revisit some underrated classics from the era, shall we?

“One Woman” by Jade

Remember the girl group Jade? They came up during the early years of the girl group boom, and I think they should have been way bigger. Though, they did have a handful of hits in the 90s. “One Woman” was one such hit that peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 and UK Singles charts. It’s a soulful track that was still modern for its time, and far too few fans of pop and girl/boy bands are painfully unaware of its existence.

“Break It Down Again” by Tears For Fears

Everybody remembers Tears For Fears’ legendary hits “Mad World” and “Everybody Wants To Rule The World”. As they should. Those are remarkable songs that have come to define the new wave movement. However, some of the band’s other amazing songs remain underrated today; even those that were charting successes. That’s the case for “Break It Down Again” from 1993, which made it all the way to No. 25 on the Hot 100 and the Top 20 around the globe. I can’t remember the last time I heard this gem on the radio, and that’s a real shame.

“Two Steps Behind” by Def Leppard

Fans of Def Leppard likely know this song very well. For the not-so-diehard fans, though, “Two Steps Behind” might have slipped past your radar. This song from the compilation album Retro Active was a noteworthy hit for the rock band, peaking at No. 12 on the Hot 100 and the Top 20 in a number of other countries. Composed by Joe Elliott in the late 1980s, “Two Steps Behind” is a really underrated gem. And both the electric and acoustic versions are pretty incredible.

“Can’t Get Enough Of Your Love” by Taylor Dayne

This hit dance-pop song from Taylor Dayne is actually a cover. The original song, “Can’t Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe”, was written and recorded by deep-voiced soul legend Barry White back in 1974. Dayne’s version was modernized and turned into a 90s hit. This entry on our list of now-underrated 1993 songs was a No. 20 hit on the Hot 100 and a Top 10 hit on numerous contemporary and dance charts. “Can’t Get Enough Of Your Love” would be Dayne’s last Top 40 hit on the Hot 100.

