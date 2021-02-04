The Alarm’s Mike Peters is a cancer survivor who steps up when called to duty. Today, on World Cancer Day, the singer is premiering rare, unseen footage from his Love Hope Strength Foundation chronicling his musical, medical and life journey. The event premieres today at 4 pm EST/ 9 pm GMT on YouTube and Facebook.

First diagnosed in 1995 with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and then in 2006 with Chronic Lymphocyte Leukemia (CLL), Peters established Love Hope Strength with the belief that all people deserve quality cancer care, be it a marrow donor if needed, or simply hope. Founded by cancer survivors, the foundation leverages the power of music to expand the marrow registry through their “Get on the List” campaign.

Peters began chronicling his efforts in 2007, which included a concert atop Mt. Everest. An ensuing documentary, “Everest Rocks,” was viewed by over 3 million people. Footage from that concert, along with stops at the Empire State Building, Mt. Kathmandu Nepal, Mt. Fuji, the Grand Canyon and Machu Picchu will be shown as part of today’s event. Musical guest include Slim Jim Phantom, Glenn Tilbrook, Kevin Bacon, Billy Duffy, Brien McVernon, Donavon Frankenreiter, Nick Harper, Cy Curnin and a host of other acclaimed musicians.

There is also an auction supporting World Cancer Day, which is open until 12th February. Check it out here: https://lovehopestrength.org/the-love-hope-strength-world-cancer-day-online-auction. And look out for the Love Hope Strength Rock and Roll Prize Draw. Launching today, this prize draw will continue on through all of February.

Peters and the Alarm also plan to release a brand-new album ‘WAR’ on February 26. The record is still in the process of being written and recorded, and fans were able to pre-order the record. The band has been inviting fans to view daily vlogs as they write and record via www.thealarm.com.